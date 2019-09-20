Live Oak Pumpkin Farm in Redlands opens this weekend

The season kicks off September 21, 2019 with many of the traditional attractions, including u-pick and pre-picked pumpkins, corn maze, petting zoo and pony rides. New this year is an actual half-sized Train. This working locomotive is a replica of the Central Pacific Railroad #60, a 4-4-0 steam locomotive owned by the Central Pacific Railroad. It made history when it joined the Union Pacific No. 119 at Promontory Summit, Utah, during the Golden Spike ceremony commemorating the completion of the First Transcontinental Railroad in 1869. Now your family can make history by being among the first to ride the rails of this historic replica train.
Admission is Free during the month of September. In October admission prices vary by day and age. All attractions listed below are included with admission:
Pumpkin Houses
Chicken Show
Tractor Pulled Hay Ride
U-Pick Pumpkin Fields
Hay Castle
Flower Garden walk through
Fall themed photo op spots
Live Entertainment – (Sat & Sun only)
Pig Races – (Sat & Sun only)
Magic Shows – (Sat & Sun only)
This year the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Farm will offer over 40 attractions including Zip line, Archery, Mini Atvs and Razors, Giant Slides, Inflatables, Games (like the always popular Pumpkin Blaster), and many photo opportunities. There will be featured events including a First Responders Day on October 8th and on Halloween there will be trick-or-treating for kids, who are encouraged to wear their costumes. The weekends will feature live entertainment with a different line-up every week. Check the website calendar for details.
Enjoying all that fun can really build up an appetite and the new Food Operations Manager is ready to serve up the best grub. Bryan "Woody" Wood has an extensive food background and is also an award-winning BBQ pitmaster. Woody brings his incredible experience to the LOC Farm with a remarkable menu-line up, including traditional favorites...like fresh-popped kettle corn; roasted corn on the cob, grown right here at LOC; soft serve ice cream made with locally-sourced dairy cream; crispy-sweet funnel cakes, plus refreshing, ice cold aguas frescas. New on the menu this year is true, wood-smoked BBQ, cooked low 'n slow, featuring Texas style beef ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and "Pig Wings". For those that have never tried a pig wing, get down to the farm before they fly away for good!
It's time to make some Fall memories and Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Farm is the perfect autumn family adventure with plenty of activities to keep everyone busy. Plus, the pumpkins are incredible! Bring the kids and camera but leave the pets at home. Wear clothes and shoes that can get muddy.
For more information, visit: https://liveoakcanyon.com/
