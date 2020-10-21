LifeHouse Theater celebrates reopening as the company launches its 27th season with an Inland Empire family favorite, “Esther!” Guests are invited to journey back to ancient Persia and join the courageous Queen Esther as she outwits the evil and treacherous Haman.
Based on the famous biblical story, “Esther” is a comedic musical adaptation profiling an inspirational young woman of deep faith.
A longtime hit with local audiences, “Esther” will be performed outdoors just behind the LifeHouse Theater.
Guests will be seated in family groups, socially distanced, and are asked to wear a mask and bring their favorite lawn chair for seating.
Capacity will be limited.
Performances begin Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Nov. 8, 2020.
Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are a donation of at least $15 for adults and $10 for children age 11 and under (guests may donate more to help sustain the theater).
Tickets may be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037.
A limited number of tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Guests may also purchase tickets at the event.
All are encouraged to reserve seats early as many performances sell out.
Award-winning playwright Wayne Scott and director Cathy Flores bring to life Queen Esther’s encouraging tale of hope and virtue already enjoyed by thousands in Southern California. “Our critically acclaimed musical, ‘Esther!,’ is a fun adventure enjoyed by guests of all ages,” said Scott. “This is a light rendition of a serious story as timely today as ever.”
While winning a beauty pageant and the heart of Persian King Xerxes, Esther rises from the humdrum life of an orphan to a luxurious life as queen to one of the most powerful men in the world.
Heeding the wise advice of her cousin Mordecai, she courageously risks her own life to save her people – securing her place of honor as a heroine in the history of Israel.
Audiences will experience all the intrigue, follies, and foibles of one of the most expansive empires of history.
“The recent events of our time have been difficult for many people, so it’s important to bring back our faith-affirming productions and encourage our guests with this stirring story,” Scott commented. “The theme of our 27th season is ‘A Season of Hope and Renewal.’ There’s no better story to begin a season in this challenging era than our musical biography of Esther.”
Joining director Cathy Flores on the production staff are choreographer Mackenzie Marts, musical director Mary Lynn Mollner, set designer Jacob Michel, and costume designers Tiffany Michel and Jordan Croley.
Portraying the title role of Esther is Sage Manson. Jeremy Yeo plays the inept King Xerxes.
Michael Tennant is featured in the role of the sly and conniving Haman.
The musical also features William Fernandez Sr. as Mordecai, Jacob Michel as Teresh and Sarah Pearce as Queen Vashti.
The Storyteller narrating the amazing events is played by Tai Dooley.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church St. in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School.
All guests attending are asked to park on the street or across from Redlands Christian School.
Our south side parking area will be reserved for our elderly and disabled guests. More information is available by visiting the theater’s website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
