LifeHouse Theater proudly presents the classic Broadway musical, “The Sound of Music,” featuring the music and lyrics of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Debuting on Broadway in 1959 and made more popular through the 1965 Oscar-winning film, “The Sound of Music” is the story of the high-spirited young postulant Maria, who experiences surprising and unique events in her life.
When she becomes the governess for the seven motherless von Trapp children, Maria finds true love and marriage with their stern naval officer father. Romance, excitement, danger and a dramatic escape from the Nazis, along with memorable songs — “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” and the title song — make this production a treat for all ages. This beloved Broadway favorite will close out LifeHouse Theater’s 28th season.
Performances begin Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Oct. 23. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except opening night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. In addition to the weekend performances, there will be a special weekday performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Checks can also be mailed to LifeHouse, provided reservations are made far enough in advance. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the box office, which is open Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to performance times on the weekends. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early as performances will sell out.
“We are excited to bring this beloved, world famous musical back to the LifeHouse stage,” comments LifeHouse President Wayne R. Scott. “The story is so uplifting and we look forward to inspiring audiences here at our theater with this enchanting production.”
“The Sound of Music” stars Hilary Maiberger as Maria and Nolan Livesay as Captain von Trapp. Maiberger was the longest running Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” tour and performed as Ariel at the Redlands Bowl Performing Arts production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Livesay is an accomplished performer and orchestrator, with his work being featured in hit movies such as “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Maze Runner” and “Star Trek: Discovery” as well as in Avenger’s Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.
The hit musical also features Beverly Crain as Mother Abbess, Jonathan Bushey as Max, and Zac Swan Van Lent as Rolf. The seven von Trapp children are played by: Kristiana McKelvey as Liesl, Charlie Groza as Friedrich, Jordan Evans as Louisa, Luke Smith as Kurt, Hannah Smith as Brigitta, Goldie Combs as Marta and Cambria Prusa as Gretl.
The musical is directed by veteran director Jennifer M. DeWitt, whose past directorial credits at LifeHouse Theater include “The Rise of King David” and “The Wizard of Oz.” DeWitt’s production staff includes award-winning choreographer Michael Milligan and costume designer Tiffany Michel, who recently costumed Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Redlands Bowl. Nolan Livesay is also part of the production staff as the music director. The set design is by Jacob Michel and Luke Michel. Lights and sound are by Josiah Evans.
LifeHouse’s recently announced 29th season begins with “Noah” (Nov. 5 – 20) followed by “Unto Us: The Nativity Story” (Dec. 3 – 30), “Aladdin” (Jan. 14 to Feb. 19, 2023), “Oliver!” (March 4 to April 2, 2023), “Anastasia” (April 15 to May 14, 2023), “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (May 27 to June 25, 2023), Disney’s “Newsies” (July 8 to Aug. 6, 2023) and “Daniel” (Aug. 19 to Sept. 17, 2023). Money-saving season passes are on sale at the LifeHouse Theater Box Office.
The theater is at 1135 N. Church St. in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at lifehousetheater.com.
For more information, please call (909) 335-3037.
