LifeHouse Theater is pleased to announce its next Sunday Night Special to be a special Improv comedy night. Based on the popular hit show “Who’s Line Is It Anyway,” LifeHouse Theater’s Improv Night will feature veterans of the LifeHouse stage performing in improv scenes under the guidance of host Wayne Scott, LifeHouse Theater’s founder and president. Guests will laugh out loud as each situation is made up on the spot and the unexpected will happen.
“Improv Night” will be presented for one night only, Sunday, October 6 at 7:00 PM. Advance ticket prices are $16 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037 or online at www.boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the box office, which is open Fridays from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and one hour prior to performance times on the weekends. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance. Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early as seats are limited.
Current LifeHouse Theater season passholders can purchase adult tickets for $10.
“It’s exciting to bring something so unpredictable to our stage,” comments LifeHouse president Wayne Scott. “It’s a night where anything can happen, but no matter what takes place, it is sure to be hilarious!”
Improv Night will feature a number of LifeHouse Theater veteran performers including Olin Richey Sr., Michael Slusser, Elizabeth Keeney, Eric Bishop, Nathan Smith, David Kanter, and Olin Richey Jr.
On select Sunday nights, LifeHouse Theater presents special one-act productions, both plays and musicals, ranging from dramatic to comedic and from inspirational to hilarious. Each Sunday Night Special will be presented for either one or two night only engagements. LifeHouse Theater’s next Sunday Night Special will be the popular “A Christmas Song In My Heart” in December.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church St. in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
For more information, please call (909) 335-3037.
