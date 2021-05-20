Less cherries, but lots of jubilee

COVID-19 may have kept visitors from enjoying treats of cherry pies and samples of cherry cheesecake, but it did not deter supporters from coming out to participate in the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club’s Cherries Jubilee event and fundraising spaghetti pickup dinner.
The May 4 event raised enough for Rotary to fund three scholarships this year, according to President-elect Susan Aguilar Martinez.
During traditional years, the event usually draws hundreds of visitors, and Rotary would provide several scholarships.
“We did a lot better than I thought we would,” she says. “We were happily pleased” with their results as visitors ventured out from a yearlong quarantine.
The pandemic affected Rotary’s membership, as fewer members have been active with the club, and not as many were available to help pull off this year’s event, which raised roughly $4,000.
She offered kudos to the Rotaract Club, under direction of Rotarian Bruce Murrill, who helped prep meals and helped distribute them.
Martinez expressed appreciation to the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club, the Beaumont school district, donations from Dowling Fruit Orchard, DRB Sales of Beaumont for donation of most of the food, as well as Beaumont Presbyterian Church, which hosted the event.
She expressed gratitude to the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, whose volunteers helped sell tickets.
“We are still deciding who the winners will be” of this year’s scholarships, says Murrill, but “a big shout out to the donors and the folks that came out for some really good spaghetti. The event was really successful.”
