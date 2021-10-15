Last weekend Gilman Ranch hosted its ninth Annual Wild West Festival and Art Show.
Visitors saw gunfight re-enactments, gold panning and blacksmith demonstrations.
Historian Steve Lech and other volunteers provided tours of the Gilman Ranch house, describing what life was like from the late 1800s to the 1900s.
Stagecoach rides were looped from the steps of the ranch house.
Jennifer Mitchell, a veteran coach driver, directed her friendly Percheron horses around Gilman Ranch, pulling a stagecoach full of excited guests.
“People can’t believe how smooth the ride is on the stagecoach,” said Mitchell. “They climb aboard and are pleasantly surprised at how comfortable the ride can be.”
Mitchell laughed and said “I don’t know if they’d like the ride across an open prairie in this.”
Mitchell is glad that children do not feel intimated by the large horses.
“I enjoy the children around the stagecoach. They like to pet the horses. These particular horses are quite tame,” Mitchell said.
Nine year-old Dyani Bartlone came from Moreno Valley with her mother Olivia and her siblings Dealynn and Daven.
The 9-year-old walked up to the horses of the stagecoach and started to talk to them and pet them.
“These horses are so beautiful,” Dyani said. “I liked that they were smelling me.
“Their hair is so soft. It feels good to touch. I always wanted a horse.”
“I’m glad I saw this event on social media,” Olivia Bartone said. “These types of festivals are good to have for families and the community. I don’t see like this where there are horses. I miss that.”
Bill Caldon volunteered to run the blacksmith demonstration.
Nestled in a ramshackled wood building filled with tools of the trade, Caldon was providing guidance to Beaumont High School senior Evan Esther on how to be a blacksmith.
Esther was a volunteer at the festival and chose to learn about being a blacksmith.
“I saw an opportunity to volunteer, so I decided to help the blacksmith,” said Esther.
“This is pretty fun.”
Esther was heating an iron stake on a very hot fire. Then he would pound the iron on an anvil to shape it.
“After a while, you get used to the heat in here,” Esther said. “This activity helps you turn off your brain for a while. It’s kind of neat. I’m going to make a barn hook for myself and my sister.”
Bill Lamb, president of the volunteer Ranch Hands group that helps to promote the ranch, participated in the wild west reenactments.
“I have fun doing these,” said Lamb, dressed in western period attire. “I love this place. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and to learn about the ranch.”
Leslie Cattern, a park aide at the Historic Wagon Museum, helped with the volunteers at the festival.
Cattern works for the Riverside County Parks and Open Space District.
“Today’s festival is put on by our volunteer group, the Gilman Ranch Hands,” Cattern said.
Cattern shared that Gilman Ranch has remnants of one of the original houses of the Pass area.
“The remnants are part of the home that was on the route along the Bradshaw Trail,” said Cattern. “This was the second stop along the 19 stops from here to La Paz, Arizona. Everyone was looking for gold.”
The original Gilman ranch house burned down in 1977.
The replica that stands today, which was paid for through fundraisers by the Gilman Ranch Hands, allows those taking tours of the house to see how the Gilmans
Lived, and experience linen, beds, furniture and utensils of time gone by.
“Gilman was a better rancher and farmer than a cattleman,” Cattern said. “Eventually, Gilman planted almonds and olives on the ranch. A pest came through and destroyed all of the almonds.”
Cattern encouraged visitors to see the Western Art Show and sale at the wagon museum.
“The proceeds from the art sale help maintain the Gilman Historic Ranch,” she said.
Cattern said that Gilman was thoughtful when choosing this location to live, as it has a natural spring.
“Gilman had everything he needed right here to raise his family and grow crops. We do all of our water from that natural spring.”
Cattern also talked about the history of the wagon museum and of how Gilman met his future wife.
“The Gilmans had eight children, so they had plenty of help on the ranch,” Cattern said.
Game booths, crafts and food vendors also shared the open space.
The Lost Canyon Rangers, The Les Follies Rouge (can-can dancers) and the Foothill Ramblers provided the entertainment for the festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.