Join us for our "Halloween Happenings" on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, located at 157 Nicolet Street, Banning. Free carnival style booths, cake walks, Mummy wrap, costume contest and bring your carved pumpkin to our pumpkin carving contest! Free hot dog and drink for each child.

For more information, please call (909) 240-7535.

For a Saturday, downtown Banning celebrates art

Downtown Banning was a destination for celebrating visual arts last Saturday, starting with an all-day reception for award-winning artists at the Banning Art Gallery next to The Haven bistro, and an afternoon soirée of student art displays and sales at Toti’s Art Studio.

