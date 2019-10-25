Join us for our "Halloween Happenings" on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, located at 157 Nicolet Street, Banning. Free carnival style booths, cake walks, Mummy wrap, costume contest and bring your carved pumpkin to our pumpkin carving contest! Free hot dog and drink for each child.
For more information, please call (909) 240-7535.
