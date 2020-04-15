D’Place Entertainment is making available one of the simple pleasures that makes movie night an event: freshly popped movie theater popcorn.
For two days only, Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests will be able to participate in curbside pick-up of the theater's beloved movie theater popcorn and a selection of other movie night snacks at the Fox Cineplex in Banning.
Customers not only get to enjoy the popcorn, but their purchases helps support the locally owned movie theater and staff.
D’Place Entertainment will use 100 of the profits from those evenings' sales to help continue to pay their staff during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Like many other small businesses in the area, we made the decision early to continue to pay our staff what we can, even with our doors being shuttered.” Says D’Place Entertainment’s President Damon Rubio. “This is an opportunity to help bolster our cash reserves which should, in theory, allow us to keep making payroll even while we work out how to cover all the other ongoing expenses like utilities, debt service and rents.”
Fox Cineplex will offer three economically priced packages for guests to choose: a box of freshly popped popcorn for $5, or an order of a box of popcorn and a soda for $6.50, or popcorn, soda and any movie candies for $8.
Guests can reserve their orders in advance for curbside pick-up, which will take place on Friday and Saturday between 5 and 7:30 p.m. by emailing PICKFORDPOP or FOXPOP @DPlaceEntertainment.com.
Guests can also call the Mary Pickford Theatre is D’Place at (760) 328-7444 Monday – Friday to place and pre-pay over the phone for their orders.
On the day of pick up, guests will be directed to drive up in front of the theater location where a masked and gloved employees will meet them to take payment and deliver orders. No parking, no exposed lines and no interaction with the general public.
The theater hopes to allow folks to continue to practice social distancing at home but not force them to give up that beloved theater-style popcorn.
“Even though we understand how important the closures of theaters are to the fight to beat back COVID 19, it has hit us hard,” says General Manager Ted Hane. “Unlike some of the other, large, national movie theaters chain locations located in the desert, D’Place Entertainment is a small operator with less financial cushion than our competitors might have which is why the community support can have a big impact on helping us to weather the storm.”
For our guests who can’t participate in curbside pick-up, we will also be offering delivery options via GRUBHUB and the GRUBHUB AP.
The offer is extended to guests at D'Place Entertainment's Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City for the same evenings.
