Twentieth Century Fox Television film scenes for a show in the Perris area Oct. 3 – 5.
The filming will include a simulated explosion with loud noises and smoke, as well as California Highway Patrol traffic breaks on the 215 Freeway during filming.
“Riverside County welcomes television productions of this magnitude and its economic impact,” said Riverside County Film Commissioner Bettina Breckenfeld. “To avoid any confusion, we want the community to be aware of the life-like simulations as part of the filming.”
The filming will occur in the Harvill Avenue and Rider Street area, which is visible from the 215 Freeway near Perris. Filming will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 4, and again from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 5. The largest simulated explosion is planned for the night of Friday, Oct. 4.
“The Riverside County Film Commission aims to bring more production companies looking to Riverside County for location opportunities,” said Commissioner Breckenfeld. “We want studio productions to know we are here to assist with county and state agencies to ensure a safe and successful film shoot.”
The Riverside County Film Commission assists with online permits, incentives and locations for films, TV shows, commercials and music videos in Riverside County. The office provides professional, expedited concierge services from start to finish.
Go to www.FilmRiversideCounty.com for more information.
