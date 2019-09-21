Fall Fest at San Timoteo schoolhouse

The public is invited to the free Fall Fest event at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, located at 31985 San Timoteo Canyon Rd. in Redlands on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society and the Riverside County Parks.
There will be vintage kids’ games, a school marm supervising the one-room schoolhouse, a chance to participate in a maypole demonstration, performances by a barbershop quartet and the band “Inside Straight.”
Light fare and refreshments provided at “old-fashioned prices” by the Beaumont Kiwanis Club.
There will also be a stagecoach and a Model A on display, as well as an open-cab 1931 Double A Ford fire engine.
A Mark Twain impersonator will greet visitors, and costumed historical interpreters will interact with guests.
For more information visit online at www.rivcoparks.org/san-timoteo-canyon-schoolhouse , or message laurie.mclaughlin@gmail.com.
