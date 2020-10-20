The Edward-Dean Museum has reopened, and its grounds and exhibition hall is open to the public.
Their latest exhibit “Pieces of Time: Quilting and Fabric Art in America” is available to visitors Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5.
“Pieces of Time” pieces are described as a “quintessential American Art” that “can be traced through political and social movements, ideas of community and home, as well as a means of artistic expression,” according to the museum’s curators.
The exhibit explores “the various incarnations of this expressive and diverse genre. It’s historically informative, and creatively inspiring; it is a reflection of all of us.”
The Edward-Dean Museum was created by partners Edward Eberle and Dean Stout, was built in 1957 and opened a year later to feature their late 16th to early 19th century European and Asian decorative arts collections.
Stout designed the interior spaces to create “a homelike atmosphere with the intent to share with the visitor a firsthand experience of the ambiance of the time period,” according to the museum’s website, which explains that the museum came under the auspices of the Riverside County Economic Development Agency in 1964, which still oversees its day-to-day operations.
The Edward-Dean Museum is available for weddings and special events.
To learn more, call (951) 845-2626.
