Exploring the Stagecoach Road through the San Gorgonio Pass

On Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m., the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society will host “Bradshaw’s Road to the La Paz Gold Fields,” a visual presentation looking at the old road that stagecoaches traversed through the San Gorgonio Pass — including a stop at Banning’s Gilman Ranch — as they made their way from Los Angeles to La Paz, Ariz.
It was a well-traveled route for 20 years starting in 1862, but the road met its demise with the completion of the Southern Pacific Railroad, according to the program’s presenter, historian Steve Lech, who is well known for his popular “Back in the Day” column in the Press-Enterprise newspaper and has co-authored 13 books on various subjects of Riverside County history.
All are welcome at this free historical society event at the Cherry Valley Grange Community Center, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley.
Other coming historical society events include the society’s traveling history exhibit on display at the Wild West Festival at Banning’s Gilman Ranch, 1901 W. Wilson St., on May 21-22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Beaumont Cherry Festival at Stewart Park, Ninth St. and Orange Ave., June 2-5; and a history presentation and building tour at the Beaumont First Christian Church, which is more than 100 years old, on Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., 701 Egan Ave.
