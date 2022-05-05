The Edward-Dean Museum’s newest exhibit highlights displays of regional wildlife, and inspired carvings known as “netsuke” are among discoveries for visitors who check out “Wild Wildlife,” an exhibit that runs through June 25.

One display discusses the history of Smokey Bear, who evolved in 1950, and popularized the long-lasting campaign that “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires.”

There are displays on the works of writer, naturalist and philosopher John Muir, and a display of some of the local critters indigenous to the area, such as kit foxes and opossums.

There is an art exhibit on loan from the Wildland Images Fine Art Gallery of Oak Glen, and there is a display by one of the few non-Japanese practitioners of netsuke (pronounced “net-ski”), or intricate carvings inspired by wildlife.

And there are artistic displays by watercolorist and photographer Bonnie Ruiz.

There is also a workstation, intended for younger visitors who want to start a nature journal, and acquire their own magnifying glass, which will be used to go out and about and search for bugs and plants.

Kathie Dillon, program coordinator and exhibit designer, says that the intent of the latest exhibit is “to remind people that this is a wildfire-prone area, and as people move in, we want to give hints on how to coexist with the native wildlife.”

The Edward-Dean Museum at 9401 Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and free to children 12 and under, and to active military personnel.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

