BY BEVERLY RASHIDD
For the Record Gazette
Anticipating the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cultural Alliance of the Pass is hosting the second appearance of the “Inland Camerata” an ensemble of the Redlands Symphony.
The five-piece ensemble concert will be the opening act for this year’s Fall Festival of Art.
Carol Newkirk, the co-founder of the Cultural Alliance and its recently retired executive director says, “These concerts are a major undertaking of the Alliance in its efforts to fulfill its mission of bringing high quality art and culture to the Pass Area. Pass Area residents travel to Redlands, San Bernardino and as far as Los Angeles at great expense to attend concerts of this caliber. I know everyone will appreciate having them so close to home.”
Newkirk goes on to say she invites people to join “Giving Guests” by contributing a minimum of one hundred dollars for at least two tickets.
She says this is an inexpensive way of covering the costs of this concert and it assures that these events can continue and cover the expense for more entertainment of thiscaliber in the future.
The title of this year’s concert is “Americana.”
The program includes Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide;” Marquez’s “Danza de Mediodia;” Piazolla’s “Lilbertango;” and George Gershwin’s Selections from “Porgy and Bess.”
The title of the program reflects the fact that the selections are all by American composers.
The Alliance committee, who represent many different tastes in music, has approved the program.
It wants to assure the public that if you have never attended concert of what is considered classical music, if you like music at all, you will enjoy this program.
There will be two concerts on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The concerts will be at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Banning Woman’s club, 175 W. Hays St., Banning.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/Redlands.200 for the 2 p.m. concert and at bit.ly/Redlands.330 for the 3:30 p.m. performance.
You may mail a check, made out to Cultural Alliance of the Pass, to P.O. Box 385, Banning, CA 92220.
You must be sure to include your phone number and the concert time you desire.
If you send a $100 check as a “Giving Guest” mail your check to the above address and select the concert time you prefer.
Proof of vaccination and masks are required for entry to these concerts.
