BY HELEN ENRIQUEZ AND NANCY CARROLL
For the Record Gazette
The Cultural Alliance of the Pass has, as their mission, connecting communities and providing opportunities in the Arts.
Their recent Pass wide program of art and music, The Fall Festival of the Arts week achieved their goal.
Funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Tri-Pointe Homes, Riverside County District 5 Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, Diversified Pacific and Waste Management it began on Nov. 7 and ended with a soulful groove on Saturday, Nov. 13.
It has been said that music gives a soul to the universe.
A grateful audience filled the Banning Woman’s Club for two Redlands Symphony Inland Camerata Wind Quintet performances that kicked off Fall Festival of the Arts on Nov. 7.
The uplifting program, “Americana” included selections ranging from Bernstein’s “Candide” to Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”
Board of Directors member Helen Enriquez said “comments from the audience were so warm and appreciative, they really feel like they are able to enjoy the music and sense of community coming back.”
The visual arts had their place too as the Cultural Alliance opened the Alliance sponsored Banning Art Gallery open house on Nov. 12 with their art competition for Pass area visual artists.
Cash awards were given to first place winner, Margo Petterson for her painting of “Selfie”, second place award went to local plein air artist Terry Chacon with her painting “Highland Springs Color,” and third place honor went to Rick Cummings with “On the Road Again.”
Terry Chacon excited the crowd with her winner as Best of Show “Tehachapi Treasure.”
Executive Director, Nancy Carroll commented “this was the most wide-reaching art show and the talent that was attracted in the community has never been better.”
On Saturday art packed the day from beginning to end.
Downtown Banning streets were closed in front of the only art gallery in the Pass area — the Banning Art Gallery.
Here vendors lined up to display and sell their handmade items to early holiday shoppers and art lovers.
The Gallery was open with a showing of the many honorable mention winners, the top award winners and a rich display of all the entries.
Plein air painters dotted the closed streets as the community enjoyed the creative fall event.
The soulful groove began at 3:30 on the 13th to a “no more seats” crowd at the historic Banning Woman’s Club.
Pitmaster BBQ was at roadside, and a program packed with local talent got the vaccinated crowd ready to dance to great program.
As the Fourth annual Blues and Brews event, it did not disappoint.
The Cultural Alliance thanks the generous work of the talented performers, The Beaumont Blues band, songstress’ Zelyne Rudolph and Terri Jackson, DJ Rememba, and surprise guest tenor sax star Chase Huna.
The Cultural Alliance of the Pass is proud to be able to present programs such as these after a long hiatus.
Cultural Alliance President Jackie Atwood said “the plans for 2022 are exciting, it is
great to end the year with Fall Festival of the Arts week but we are moving ahead with great plans for enriching the Pass with our children’s programs, music events and commitment to the visual and performing arts.”
