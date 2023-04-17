Creating a legacy of student theater

As the Beaumont High School student theater program puts on its production of “Mamma Mia” it will be a milestone for theater teacher and manager Karen Hauschild who will be retiring from teaching theater in the community for 25 years. It will also mean a new era for the school’s theater program, a program she helped grow.
Hauschild has been teaching theater at the high school for 11 years, and, in that time, helped grow its theater program, filling the classrooms with excited students, its storage rooms with costumes and props, its backstage workshop with carpentry tools and sets in various stages of completion, its stage with burgeoning talent and its seats with thrilled parents and audience members.
Early days
Hauschild, born and raised in Beaumont, graduated from Beaumont High School with the Class of 1979. She was in band and theater, lettered in tennis and earned the Gold B, a community service award presented to a male and female student for each graduating class.
Hauschild says her passion for theater goes back to her days as a student and that teaching is in her blood. Her mother Vivian Roppelt taught in the area for 36 years.
Prior to teaching, Hauschild was a stage manager. She also led youth theater at the Beaumont Catholic church where she was a youth minister.
She began her teaching career with five years in Banning followed by nine years teaching theater and English at San Gorgonio Middle School. But, she says, it was always her goal to teach at Beaumont High.
Thinking back on her first days at Beaumont High School as a teacher, Hauschild remembers the theater as it was when just a few years old, with empty backstages and closets.
“When I came in it was a new theater and a small program that had only done a couple of small plays,” she said. “I wanted to bring musical theater back to Beaumont High School because when I was in high school it was everything.”
Those early years at Beaumont High had their challenges, one of which was funding. At first the program did not earn enough from its productions, and fundraisers were a commonplace necessity.
She enlisted the volunteer services of her husband Georg Hauschild, a retired chef who, production-by-production, learned carpentry and other skills to help build sets.
A growing program
Once productions got underway they faced new challenges related to growth.
“People always have this [thought], ‘Oh, it’s just a high school production. I’m not going to go see it,’” Hauschild said. “Getting the community to understand how big and how professional the shows are was a challenge. It took us about four years before we could actually fill our theater. Once people found out about it, we now sell out almost every show.”
While Hauschild serves as both teacher and theater manager, she says it’s the productions that bring her the greatest joy, from early auditions to closing curtain.
“I enjoy the auditions because we see all the various and talented kids we don’t realize are walking around on campus,” she said. “We hold pretty high expectations for the program to teach them what it’s like to be in a professional world, and they live up to those expectations.”
“I enjoy working with theater kids, they’re a different kind of kid and they become more like a family because they spend so much time together,” she added. “I’m also teaching them the theater curriculum, but watching them come in and bring that to life during a production is one of my favorite parts of the theater.”
The program now has multiple productions a year, including a high school production, a district-wide production (involving elementary and middle school students) and a student-produced, Academy Awards-style student awards ceremony.
The productions can be quite large and complex — the upcoming production of “Mamma Mia” has 80-plus students participating as actors, stagehands, lighting, music, costumes and more.
Two of Hauschild’s favorite productions were “Les Misérables” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“They were shows I didn’t think we could accomplish because they’re so hard to do. The music is challenging, the choreography is challenging. The kids said, ‘Please, let us do it,’ and they pulled it off,” Hauschild said. “People told us it was better than a college production.”
Establishing tradition
Through the years, Hauschild encouraged in her students a sense of tradition for the school and its theater program.
Students can now earn a letter in theater and letterman jacket patches by participating in productions.
Before she leaves for retirement, Hauschild intends to create a “Take the stage, leave a legacy” wall where cast photos will be on display.
“I don’t want to leave and nobody remembers the kids that were here,” she said.
Tradition also continues in the accomplishments of the alumni, many of which have gone on to earn degrees and professions in theater.
In 2022, student actress Annika Reich won Best Actress in the Lucie Arnaz Awards for her performance in the school’s production of “Footloose.”
“Mamma Mia” is choreographed by alumni who have returned to give back to the program they benefited from, Hauschild said.
The show is also benefiting from the assistance of Student Music Director Michelle Fuzane.
In her retirement, Hauschild and her husband plan to travel the country with a trailer, seeing the shows instead of directing them.
