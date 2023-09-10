Concert offers up brews, blues

Add a little uncertainty, and a lot more cheerful funk, and you can feel Chuck McCracken’s “Merry Go Round” blues, one of his originals that was shared with those privileged enough to attend last weekend’s annual Blues & Brews event at the Banning Woman’s Club.
“It was inspired by the merry-go-round of life,” he explained in an interview. “At every stop, nobody knows: we’re up, we’re down,” the sentiments of which are echoed in his lyrics.
Chuck McCracken and the Beaumont Blues were a featured band for the event held Saturday, Sept. 2, along with Nu Beginnings, led by singer Zelyne Rudolph, another Cultural Alliance board member.
The fundraiser that was started in 2017 raised just under $1,000 for the Cultural Alliance this year.
According to McCracken, aside from some specialty wines, Modello seemed to be the hit “brew” this time around.
The floors had been refurbished just in time for the event, thanks to a generous donation, according to McCracken.
Darnise Wiggins, a librarian assistant at the Banning Public Library, attended the event and was whisked back in time.
She was bequeathed complimentary tickets by Cultural Alliance board member Gae Rusk.
“It got me back to when I was growing up and going to these kinds of concerts with my aunt” back in Ohio, she said. “I used to go to blues concerts all the time. I enjoyed myself. The band was awesome; I really liked the guy with the harmonica,” referring to Rocky Zharp, known among his peers as “the king of blues harmonica.”
McCracken’s band played a few more of his own originals, including “Tax Payer Blues,” the origins, he explained, “are pretty personal. Not sure I want to go into all of that.”
The band also offered up hits such as casual BB King ballad “The Thrill is Gone,” and the slightly gloomy “Riders on the Storm” from the Doors.
“Thought it was successful,” McCracken said. “We all had a good time playing. Everyone was swaying to the beats of our music.”
