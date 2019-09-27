Chris Abeyta had an idea for a Comic Con.
Cheerfully he and his parents (Lena and his father, also named Chris) have been faithfully clowning around — as actual clowns — at Market Night for months, entertaining visitors to the biweekly events primarily championed by participants of the Inspired Women Business Alliance.
After seeing a recent photo of himself at a street festival in Arizona where he met some costumed Star Wars characters, “I thought it would be a neat idea to dress up for the Friday market nights to take pictures with the two or three children that stop by” their clown booth with their parents, Abeyta, 15, says.
The Beaumont resident brought the idea of a Comic Con-themed night to the Banning Market Night committee, and received their blessing.
“Knowing what the main event is usually like on Fridays, I never expected an event as huge as it was,” Abeyta said, referring to Banning’s market nights. “I expected maybe 50 people or less to show up, but when I found out that there were 50 vendors alone, I was ecstatic. It went amazingly well. I enjoyed every second of it —hopefully the public did, too.”
Abeyta estimates that more than 300 people attended Comic Con.
Those in attendance were excited to have such a venue to visit.
Logan Barrios, dressed up as Legion, came to Comic Con with his brother Dallas Barrios (wearing a “Scream” ghost mask), Noah Crocker as Doc Brown from “Back to the Future,” Alicia Ramos, dressed up as Cat Dog, and Tim Mungia, who was dressed up as Michael Meyers of the “Halloween” movies.
“I didn’t expect to see so many cos players, but seeing this much really added to our experience, and we should plan more of these,” Logan Barrios said.
Andrew Yang of Banning scored some Marvel comic books, and found some used comics from the booth of Indio-based Com Quest.
“I just came to look around and find some stuff,” Andrew said. “I found what I was looking for. Comics.”
Vendors who came to participate in the market night specifically for Comic Con seemed pleased with the support the community gave them.
Deanna and Rick Menchaca of Riverside-based Sequel Toys were selling exclusive Marvel Collector Corps, Legos themed from movies like “Star Wars” and “Toy Story” to “Coco.”
The former Banning residents were thrilled to be back for such an exciting event.
“It’s amazing. The difference, the vibe here compared to a swap meet,” where they usually go to sell their wares.
Jay Kendall of Indio set up a table to sell original artwork with themes inspired by the “Avengers” movies, for instance.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Kendall said. “I just saw it as an opportunity to get my art seen. It’s a good turnout. A lot of people came to my booth. I’m kind of pleasantly surprised.”
Entrepreneur Jacob Nielson of Beaumont, who does business via his Instagram name “Gamerdude1413,” manned a booth with his father.
“It went a lot better than I expected,” Jacob said. “A lot more people showed up and participated than I thought would. People loved my booth; a lot of parents said it brought back childhood memories,” whereas, he notes, “A lot of the younger generation didn’t know what a Gameboy was.”
Jacob said, “I hope they plan on doing it again, and if they do, I will definitely be there.”
Ed Davis, a writer from Highland who helped work on a self-published comic series titled “Immortal Era” set up a booth after hearing about it from his stepbrother Alex Rivas, who lives in Banning and recommended it to Davis.
“Immortal Era” is based on the premise that 200 years from now, “Humanity just stops dying.”
“It’s a project of passion. We’re not making money, but, hey, Netflix, we’re here!” Davis said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who seemed interested in the story. It’s helping me hone my pitch before the comic festival in L.A. next month.”
“It’s cool. We like to stay local, rather than be at big events,” said Camilla Alaras of Redlands, who runs Forbidden Panel comics with her friend AJ Herrera. They self-publish their own comics, and Comic Con gave them an outlet to be noticed. “We’re not mainstream. We have our day jobs to pay to put all this out,” she said.
Miranda Owens, president of the Inspired Women Business Alliance, knew “from day one this event was going to be amazing for this community.”
“Chris Abeyta put a lot of work and faith into it. Between him, Inspired Women Business Alliance and the Banning Chamber of Commerce and community supporters, it turned into its own super hero story.”
She said that planners are already considering Comic Con 2.0 for 2020, an idea confirmed by chamber President Robert Ybarra.
“It was very well-attended,” Ybarra said. “I think there was a combination of factors with the theme, and it probably helped that we closed off the street,” blocking off Ramsey Street in front of city hall and the Police Department, to heighten Comic Con’s presence.
Usually Banning’s Market Night, held the first and third Friday of each month, is tucked back in the parking lot behind the chamber, generating scant traffic and anemic attendance.
“We’ve got to debrief and analyze what magic worked to see how we can make it happen again. We may consider more themed market nights,” Ybarra said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.