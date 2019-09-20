Comic Con takes over downtown Banning

Comics

Comic Con, coinciding with Banning's bi-weekly Market Night, was still going strong past 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Swarms of characters — or, folks whose costumes invoked their favorite characters — showed in force Friday evening to check out Banning's first Comic Con, which was held simultaneously with the bi-weekly market night.

Jaylen Thomas, left, and Devyn Stribling, both of Banning, check out some of the merchandise offered by self-publishing comic book authors and illustrators Camilla Alaras and AJ Herrera of Forbidden Panel comics of Redlands.

The city closed off the street in front of the Chamber of Commerce and the Police Department for the event.

Bowyn Gooding of Redlands, dressed up as Harohi Fujioka; Connor Challenger of Redlands, assuming the identity of Celestial Ludenburg; Pokemon trainer Isabelle Robertson of Redlands; and Thomas Frank of Beaumont came dressed up as The Riddler to check out Comic Con in downtown Banning.

The band Ricochet performed for a few hours, and visitors found bargains and rare items through the various vendors who came out to gain exposure.

A Spiderman bounce house was set up at one end of the street.

Some of the wares sold by vendor Jacob Nielson (Instagram: gamerdude1413), including figurines, miniatures and used anime-themed video games.

Look for full coverage in the Sept. 27 Record Gazette.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

