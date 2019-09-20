Comic Con takes over downtown Banning

Jaylen Thomas, left, and Devyn Stribling, both of Banning, check out some of the merchandise offered by self-publishing comic book authors and illustrators Camilla Alaras and AJ Herrera of Forbidden Panel comics of Redlands.
Bowyn Gooding of Redlands, dressed up as Harohi Fujioka; Connor Challenger of Redlands, assuming the identity of Celestial Ludenburg; Pokemon trainer Isabelle Robertson of Redlands; and Thomas Frank of Beaumont came dressed up as The Riddler to check out Comic Con in downtown Banning.
Swarms of characters — or, folks whose costumes invoked their favorite characters — showed in force Friday evening to check out Banning's first Comic Con, which was held simultaneously with the bi-weekly market night.
The city closed off the street in front of the Chamber of Commerce and the Police Department for the event.
The band Ricochet performed for a few hours, and visitors found bargains and rare items through the various vendors who came out to gain exposure.
A Spiderman bounce house was set up at one end of the street.
Look for full coverage in the Sept. 27 Record Gazette.
