Christmas at Gilman Ranch, holiday festivities at Dorothy Ramon and Toti’s Studio
The public is invited to participate in an old fashioned-style holiday celebration as the Gilman Ranch Hands coordinate their Annual Christmas event at the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum located at 1901 W. Wilson St., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ranch Hands have partnered with the city of Banning’s Parks and Recreation Department to bring their Winter Children's Program to the lawn area next to the
Historic Gilman Ranch House.
Activities will include Christmas craft making geared for the kids, house tours, access to the wagon museum with Christmas Craft Vendor sales inside, Stagecoach and wagon rides for a nominal fee, gold panning and visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the museum.
Admission is $10 per vehicle, regardless of the number of occupants.
Starting at 11 a.m. the city of Banning will be providing free trolley transportation to Gilman Ranch and Dorothy Ramon Learning Center beginning at 11 a.m., with a circuit starting at Sun Lakes Country Club’s main clubhouse.
Dorothy Ramon Learning Center and Toti’s Art Studio a block away will be hosting multicultural entertainment and art sales.
At 10 a.m., the learning center’s open house and art sale runs through 4 p.m. at 127 N. San Gorgonio Ave., and will include a flute-making workshop, eco-printing sessions, flint-knapping demonstrations, Native American songs and stories, and performances from the Pass Chorale.
The Inspired Women Business Alliance will have vendors selling handcrafted jewelry and crafts.
At 11 a.m., Dorothy Ramon Learning Center founders Ernest and June Siva will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Starting at noon, Toti’s Art Studio at 235 N. San Gorgonio Ave. will host its open house with art, music and refreshments.
