The first weekend of June welcomed the warm sun and crowds to Stewart Park for the 103rd annual Beaumont Cherry Festival.
From June 1 to June 4, amusement park rides and vendors covered the grounds as droves of families rode swings that allotted them a high view of the land, attempted to climb a rock wall to win money and indulged in local foods fit for the hungry masses.
“We’re from Beaumont and it’s my first time here,” said Sepela Fepuleai. “I thought it was a cherry farm and ended up at the fair. I didn’t know this was just right here in the community. People are so nice and it’s so good to have something that makes people happy and makes them come out — I like that.”
Entertainment ranged from a ‘90s rewind to tribute bands and modern artists. Concerts jammed through the nights and highlighted names like Brenton Wood, the Sully Band, the Aquadolls and more. Battle of the Bands winner, the Ravens, delighted listeners at noon on Saturday, welcoming audience members as the festival doors opened. People stood up and danced in front of the stage, happily indulging in the likes of tributes to Tom Jones and Michael Jackson. The concerts were free offerings as part of the festival and filled the air with a summertime ambiance that maintained the upbeat mood of the grounds.
For those more interested in local goods, items like leather wallets, handmade jewelry, patchwork clothing, potted plants and pottery were offered to shoppers, mimicking a more extensive marketplace for artisanal products made with love.
On the opposite of the festival, thrilling rides and games clustered together to create an amusement park plucked from a movie and centered right in the heart of Beaumont. Guests got their adrenaline boosts as they were tossed high in the air while children eagerly threw darts at balloons in the hopes of winning a smiling stuffed animal.
“The little kids come up and want to play, and you’ll see them when they're sad, and you’re like ‘Come on, let's turn that frown upside down,’ get them to throw a dart or two,” said festival worker Sara Arelleno. “Like, they get all sparkly in their eyes and it’s just fun. I like working with both kids and adults because the more you give a person your personal finesse, the better they react. I like interacting with people and making them smile and making them feel good about themselves.”
With widespread participation, the Cherry Festival successfully provided booths, pancakes, entertainment, activities and cherries for another year acting again as the biggest event in the San Gorgonio Pass community.
