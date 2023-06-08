Cherry Festival Parade names a host of winners

Cherry Festival 2023’s “103 And Cherry As Can Be” event and affiliated programs concluded last weekend, having kicked off with the May 11 scholarship fundraising Cherries Jubilee event, sponsored by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club; the May 27 Cherry Festival Car & Bike Show at Stewart Park, coordinated by Chris Tague and Sam Baldi (the proceeds benefited Carol’s Kitchen and the Cherry Festival Association); Saturday morning’s Lions Club breakfast that segued to the Cherry Festival Parade (also sponsored by Rotary), and the Cherry Festival itself, which held its final festival at Stewart Park before moving to Noble Creek Park next year.
The parade drew festival goers to downtown Beaumont where 58 entries walked, drove and rode by with their greetings.
Parade winners
Antique Auto
1936-44
First: Hemet Cruising
1950-65
First: Martin Bright
Second: Stater Bros.
1966-90
First: Robert Stewart
Second: Rick Langford
Classic Auto Group
First: Inland Empire Antique Auto Group
Second: Hemet Cruising
Fire trucks
First: Boy Scouts Troop 322
Second: Morongo Fire
Sweepstakes
Equestrians: Rancho Jalisco
Music: Beaumont Café
Theme: Beaumont Unified School District Instructional Support Services
Float: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society
Band-Open: Beaumont Café
Hitch Drawn Vehicle: Gilman Ranch Hands-Stagecoach
Novelty-Open: Gilman Ranch Hands-Outriders
Novelty-Family: Pass area Ridres
Charro: Rancho Jalisco
Float
Civic Club
First: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society
Second: Junior All-American Football
Third: DeAnn’s PAASS Kids
Commercial
AP Rental
Church/Religion
First Assembly of God Church
Miscellaneous/Novelty
Beaumont Bikers
Dance Troupe
First: Ballet Folkloric
Second: CYSC All-Stars
Third: Beaumont High School Cheer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.