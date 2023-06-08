Cherry Festival Parade names a host of winners

Cherry Festival 2023’s “103 And Cherry As Can Be” event and affiliated programs concluded last weekend, having kicked off with the May 11 scholarship fundraising Cherries Jubilee event, sponsored by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club; the May 27 Cherry Festival Car & Bike Show at Stewart Park, coordinated by Chris Tague and Sam Baldi (the proceeds benefited Carol’s Kitchen and the Cherry Festival Association); Saturday morning’s Lions Club breakfast that segued to the Cherry Festival Parade (also sponsored by Rotary), and the Cherry Festival itself, which held its final festival at Stewart Park before moving to Noble Creek Park next year.

The parade drew festival goers to downtown Beaumont where 58 entries walked, drove and rode by with their greetings.

Parade winners

Antique Auto

1936-44

First: Hemet Cruising

1950-65

First: Martin Bright

Second: Stater Bros.

1966-90

First: Robert Stewart

Second: Rick Langford

Classic Auto Group

First: Inland Empire Antique Auto Group

Second: Hemet Cruising

Fire trucks

First: Boy Scouts Troop 322

Second: Morongo Fire

Sweepstakes

Equestrians: Rancho Jalisco

Music: Beaumont Café

Theme: Beaumont Unified School District Instructional Support Services

Float: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society

Band-Open: Beaumont Café

Hitch Drawn Vehicle: Gilman Ranch Hands-Stagecoach

Novelty-Open: Gilman Ranch Hands-Outriders

Novelty-Family: Pass area Ridres

Charro: Rancho Jalisco

Float

Civic Club

First: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society

Second: Junior All-American Football

Third: DeAnn’s PAASS Kids

Commercial

AP Rental

Church/Religion

First Assembly of God Church

Miscellaneous/Novelty

Beaumont Bikers

Dance Troupe

First: Ballet Folkloric

Second: CYSC All-Stars

Third: Beaumont High School Cheer

