On June 18, the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture celebrated its grand opening near the historic Mission Inn, in Riverside.
Comedian and actor Cheech Marin, half of the famous comedy team that is Cheech and Chong, has amassed a collection of over 700 pieces of art created by Mexican-American artists.
The museum, dubbed “The Cheech,” will be home to one of the largest collections of Chicano art in the nation.
Painting, sculptures, drawings, mixed media pieces and tethered art from the ceiling have found their home in the 60,000-square-foot building.
Some of the art depicts the struggles of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in terms of civil liberties, religious expression and the rights of farm workers, while others show cultural pride, determination and resilience.
Other pieces are brightly colored, offering a glimpse into the homes and every day lives of Mexican families, as seen in a 3D painting of a grandmother cutting carne asada at a park.
Within the museum there is an art exhibit of work from local artists, an education studio and a video multi-purpose room.
“The Cheech Museum has been something that we’ve been developing over the last five years,” said Annie Guadarrama, guest services manager for the museum. “A lot of love and attention has gone into curating the show.”
Guardarrama appreciates the reception that the collection has received from the public.
“We’ve been sold out a lot, so to me, that’s an indication that everyone is enjoying the collection.”
“Cheech’s art collection is very extensive, so we will be presenting portions of it over time.”
Guardaramma expressed the importance of the art on display as you enter the museum.
“Our community gallery is pretty special,” said Guardaramma. “We try to highlight local Hispanic artists from the community. Giving exposure to new and existing artists is important in maintaining the evolution of Mexican-American art.”
Melissa Peykani was enjoying the different types of art on display.
“This museum is incredible,” said Peykani. “I attended UCR, and a lot of my friends have helped make this happen. The art speaks a lot of the immigrant experience and their struggles.
“My dad grew up in L.A., and for him to try and make a life here was not easy.
“In my family, my parents are big art fans, and they own an art compilation book from Cheech. It’s nice to actually see those art pieces on display here.”
Nate Hernandez seemed to have a personal connection with the art at the museum.
“I love it,” said Hernandez. “I see my family and scenes from my life shown in the art.
“It was important to have this space to show off Mexican-American art. You wouldn’t normally see this type of work in a typical mainstream art museum.”
Susan Valadez Wassman is a docent at the museum.
“I am a third generation born Latina from Riverside,” said Valadez-Wassman. “This museum, I believe, was needed. Mexican-American art now has a home to showcase the Mexican and Chicano lifestyle. Visitors stare at the art and say, that’s my neighborhood.
“Other patrons have told me that some of the art reminds them of their grandmother’s home.
“Sometimes when I walk through the galleries, I see people with tears in their eyes when they are looking at the art. There seems to be an emotional story taking place right then.”
“Being a docent, I have gained more insight of the Chicano lifestyle, as I have had the privilege to chat with families that have visited the museum.”
The art on display will periodically be rotated with other pieces of the collection.
To learn more about “The Cheech,” call (951) 684-7111.
The Cheech Marin Museum is at 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.