Faith in Action’s Chateau225 is holding a contest for the design of a mural to ordain the gift store’s exterior wall.
The contest is open to anyone ages 12 to 22 and submissions must be turned in by May 15.
Chateau225 is part of the historic apartment complex at 225 W. Ramsey St. in Banning, and the winning mural will be painted above the main entrance, covering a 36-foot-by-4-foot space.
The mural will draw attention to the gift store, which helps fund Faith in Action’s support services for local homeless and low-income populations.
The contest requirements are that the mural be colorful, include the words “Chareau225 Marketplace” and reflect the quality of the store as well as the historic downtown.
All entries should be drawn or painted on 11-inch-by-7-inch paper (no digital entries) and delivered in person at Chateau225, which is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The winning design will be announced May 18 at the Banning market night. The winning muralist will then be provided with the necessary supplies to paint the mural or a professional muralist will be hired to bring the design to reality.
For an entry form, visit fia-sgp.org.
