The historic Highland Springs Resort hosts the 10th annual Olive Festival the weekends of Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27.
Demonstrations on how the resort presses its own olive oil, along with lectures on the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil, and tips of what to look for when purchasing high-end olive oil will be conducted. For a minimal fee, visitors are invited to register for workshops such as “Harvesting & Infusing Olive Oils” ($15), “Lip Balm Making” ($10) and “Olive Wreath Making” ($25).
Free lectures will be offered: “The Art of Artisan Olive Curing” by Randy Olsen of Zebra Organics, Oct. 18, 19, 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.; “Curing Olives” by Michelle Kang of 123 Farm, Oct. 19,20, 26, 27 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; “Planting/Caring/Pruning & What Not to Do of Olive Trees” by Master Gardeners of Riverside, Oct. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.; “Cooking with Olive Oil,” a cooking demonstration by Sonia Perez, organic chef of Eating Off the Vine, Oct. 26 from 1-2 p.m.; and “Mediterranean Landscaping/Plants with Emphasis on Olive Trees” by Master Gardeners of Riverside, Oct. 27 from 1-2 p.m.
The Olive Festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley. Admission is $7; seniors and students are $5.
Parking along the streets is free; limited parking is available on site for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.