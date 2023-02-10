CAST's 'Judy Garland' coming to Beaumont

Catch A Star Theatrical (CAST) players, community theater in Beaumont, is delighted to present “Judy Garland ‘World’s Greatest Entertainer,’” book by Greer Firestone, as our Spring 2023 production. This musical will be performed on the stage of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church Hall, 701 Euclid Ave., corner of Euclid and Seventh Street.
The play begins with Judy Garland arriving at a television studio purportedly for an interview, but, unbeknownst to her, to be the focus of a “This is Your Life” type television show, “Celebrity Stories.” After being greeted by the show’s host, Walter Mitchell, the surprised Garland faces a replay of notable moments in her life. In the course of this journey, she is joined by her daughter, Liza Minelli and good friends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. The four, sometimes individually, sometimes together, warble 24 of the songs with which they have been associated through the years, backed by an on-stage band.
Cydney Niotta (Judy Garland) is a first timer on the stage of CAST Players, but she has graced others in “Rumors,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Noises Off” and “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” Another newcomer to the CAST troupe, Amy Sells (Liza Minelli), has been in many productions in Southern California including “Cabaret,” “The Music Man,” “Man of LaMancha” and “My Fair Lady.”
Yet another performer new to the CAST stage, Perry Goldstein (Frank Sinatra), is a well-rounded entertainer writing, producing and performing in private show around Orange County.
The CAST audience will have seen Ralph Griffey (Dean Martin) appearing often, most recently in “A Walk in the Woods” and prior to that in “Glorious: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Worst Singer in the World.”
To round out the cast, another veteran, Kyle Anders, plays the master of ceremonies in the show, Walter Mitchell. Kyle has performed with many other theaters in the area and was last seen here in “Crimes of the Heart.”
Performances are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5; at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12; 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain.
Tickets are $25 and may be ordered at castplayers.org or by calling the box office at (951) 315- 4253.
