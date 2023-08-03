Some, perhaps many, of us occasionally wonder what our life would be like had we made different choices in our younger days. Suppose you could actually travel back in time to meet that younger self; would you advise her, or him, to select a different path than you had followed? Just such a scenario is at the heart of Catch A Star Theatrical (CAST) Players’ first offering of its 2023-24 season, “Now and Then” by Sean Grennan directed by Richard Meinhold.
On a night in 1981 young bartender Jamie is closing up when he notices a flash of red light which he, thinking it is a passing emergency vehicle, ignores. Moments later, an older man, Jimmy, comes in for what he says will be a quick drink. They talk in generalities for a bit, and then get on the subject of Jamie’s aspiring career as a pianist — he’s about to take time off from everything to just study and play whenever and wherever he can. When Jamie’s girlfriend, Abbie, comes in, she joins their discussion about life, careers and destiny. After being asked to leave, Jimmy shares an admission about his presence, one the other two originally find too fantastic to believe. Another flash of red signals the arrival of a woman Jimmy’s age. Her joining the group propels this story about love, following your dreams (or not) and the consequences of the decisions we make to its surprising conclusion.
Actors Larry Sichter (“A Walk in the Woods”) and Jared Kramarsky (“The Puzzle in the Piazza”) are back with CAST Players and are joined by newcomers Colby Banks and Bianca Swan in bringing this touching story to life.
Performances are at the Beaumont Women’s Club, 306 E. Sixth St., and are scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20; at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26; 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27; 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Reservations are requested. Tickets, at $20 each, are on sale now, and may be purchased at castplayers.org or by calling 951-315-4253.
