Catch A Star Theatrical (CAST) Players, Beaumont's community theater, is turning the lights back on after being dark since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
We are so excited to be back live, onstage albeit in a new venue! In honor of this occasion, please Be Our Guest at one of the two “Welcome Back" performances of Love Letters by A.R Gurney starring Susan O'Connell and Richard Meinhold.
That’s right — tickets are complimentary; although reservations are requested.
Performances are on Saturday evening, Sept. 4 and Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5 at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave. (the NE corner of 7th and Euclid).
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m. on Saturday; doors at 4:30 p.m., curtain at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
(Please note this change of location as CAST Players' usual performing venue is not available because of its continuing use as COVID testing site.)
Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner became friends as children.
Their lifelong correspondence, which begins with thank you notes and summer camp postcards continues on through boarding schools, college, the war years and marriages, linking them throughout all the ups and downs of life no matter where they may be.
Andrew is quite successful, eventually being elected a U.S. Senator, but Melissa's path through the years has been quite different.
At long last, they have a brief affair, but it is too late for them. However, Andy's last letter, written to her mother after Melissa's untimely death underlines what they meant and gave to each other despite physical separation — they were as spiritually close as only true lovers can be.
This warm and tender story told through letters has been performed often through the years and CAST Players is delighted to bring it to you.
Susan O'Connell has been seen in several of CAST Players' productions, most notably in both of The Farndale Avenue Housing Guild productions and in her one woman show.
Richard Meinhold is a founding member of CAST Players and has appeared as Mark Twain in several productions.
In order to protect everyone during this latest time of uncertainty, audience members will need to show proof of vaccination and will also be required to wear masks.
As stated above, tickets are free, but reservations are requested so we can prepare the hall.
Please call (951)315-4253 to reserve your seat(s).
Come help us welcome live theater back to Beaumont.
