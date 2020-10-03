CAST Players garners awards, looks ahead

Catch A Star Theatrical (CAST) Players, Beaumont's community theater, was recently notified that four of its productions in 2019 had been judged as deserving of awards for "Excellence in Theatre" by the Inland Theatre League (ITL), an association of 54 community theaters throughout the Inland Empire.
The ITL provides judges who view each production of member companies with the aim of recognizing excellence in the theater arts.
The CAST Players' production of Art by Yasmina Reza staged in May of last year was the recipient of awards for actors Chance Dean, Mark Alentine and Richard King and the director, Annette Tringham.
That production was followed in September and October 2019 by “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing.
Here again, actors Larry Sichter and Ralph Griffey were honored as was director Richard Meinhold.
Two other productions, Miracle on South Division Street and Murder at the Howard Johnson's were honored with awards for set design.
In the ten years of its existence, CAST Players has staged 30 productions garnering 71 nominations for honors of which 49 resulted in awards.
Going forward, CAST Players has, in accordance with guidance from the county and state, been ”dark" since March 19 when the state issued its "stay at home" order for non-essential businesses.
Despite the gradual re-openings of various businesses happening now, it is not at all clear when prohibitions against live theater will be modified or lifted.
Despite that uncertainty, the officers of the organization have been planning for the day when it will again be permitted to bring live theater to the Pass area.
That planning has included lining up an exciting schedule of productions while incorporating provisions for sanitizing the stage and audience space and accommodating any mask and social distancing requirements still in force.
The entertaining line up of shows includes the ever popular Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, the world premiere of Scream Queens II by Scott Martin (patrons may remember the laugh-filled original convention of these horror film ladies), a touching story of crossing age boundaries, The Puzzle with the Piazza by Mark Dunn, another world premiere, Ignore the Man behind the Screen as well as the canceled Mystery Dinner theater, A Crash Course in Murder by Chris Coon.
Dates for, and order of, these productions will, of course, be dependent on opening criteria as issued by the state and county, so watch for emails, flyers, etc. from CAST Players with more information.
