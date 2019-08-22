Catch A Star Theatrical Players (CAST) has announced its programming through the rest of the year.
All shows are performed at the Beaumont Woman’s Club. For show times, visit castplayers.org .
Starting Sept. 9, “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing will be directed by Richard Meinhold.
Simply put, as seasons come and go and no agreement is reached, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally in a pleasant wood on the outskirts of Geneva after long hours at the bargaining table.
In these meetings the conversations between the veteran Russian and the American newcomer, the former cynical and the latter idealistic about what can be accomplished, illustrate the difficulties experienced when two vastly different forms of government try to overcome the mistrust and misconceptions of the past.
Shows run Sept. 29, Oct. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.
Starting Dec. 7, CAST presents “Miracle on South Division Street” by Tom Dudzick, directed by Susan O'Connell.
As the family legend goes, the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa Nowak in his Buffalo, NY barbershop on Christmas eve in 1942. To commemorate the event, he erected a 20-foot shrine as a beacon of hope and faith in the neighborhood. Now, daughter Ruth wants to bring the story to a wider audience in a one-woman show, but a deathbed confession rocks the family’s world. The results are heartfelt and hilarious!
Shows run Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15.
In February 202, look for details on “The Girl in the Freudian Slip” by William F. Brown, which will be directed by Stephanie Parshall.
In this play, staid New York psychiatrist Dr. Dewey Maugham is a specialist in "non-directional therapy" which he uses to treat neurotic and socially awkward patients.
However, the doctor has some issues of his own: three years ago, he developed a bit of a "thing" for a beautiful and sexually emancipated female patient.
He channeled these yearnings into a "psychodrama" he is writing and keeps hidden from everyone, his wife of 22 years included.
When the script is found and makes it way to a literary agent (that same female patient and the central character in the unfinished script), misunderstandings and hilarious mayhem build to a delightfully chaotic climax.
Can the good doctor hold it all together and avoid disaster?
And in April 2020, Ralph Griffey will direct CAST’s latest murder mystery dinner theater.
