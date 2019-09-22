The city of Banning is accepting applications for the 2020-21 Community Development Block Grant Program, funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Funding is intended to go to entities and organizations that allow community partners to provide services within the city in areas such as healthcare, job training, childcare, services for the homeless, recreation programs, services for seniors and public safety services.
Guidelines and eligibility criteria may be found online at riversidecoeda.gosmart.org .
Organizations must submit an application to the city of Banning for a sub-recipient award.
Applications may be found on the city’s website under the City News link.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, and may be brought in to city hall or e-mailed to tshove@banningca.gov.
