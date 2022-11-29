It’s part of Beaumont author Patsy Adams’s dream, part two: the sequel to her first novel, “The Lighter Side of Darkness” — released early on during the pandemic — has been published.
“Redemption: The Lighter Side of Darkness” was released this fall.
Adams recalls the dream from over a decade ago that was so vivid, she was sure that God reached out to her and gave her the inspiration to write the first book.
It was “so real, it woke me up,” she says. “The Lord told me I need to write this book, and obedience always brings reward.”
A friend of Adams, Darlene Parker, explained during the Zoomed book launch of the first novel that “The lead characters live in an Eden-Utopia situation, whose friends go searching for something even better, and they don’t come back, so the characters embark on a scary journey to see what’s out there, and spend the whole story on trying to get back. It’s based on the premise that ‘the grass must be greener on the other side.’”
In “Redemption,” the sequel picks up from where the main characters have crossed a river into a forbidden boundary, and “plunged into an evil they never knew existed,” and have arrived at a safe house, trying to escape from their situation, according to Jymm Adams, Patsy’s son and agent. “Somehow, they miraculously manage to evade their pursuers. The mystery is whether or not they can navigate their way safely back to the river they crossed … or will they eventually be captured, imprisoned and destroyed? Only time will tell.”
“Redemption: The Lighter Side of Darkness,” as well as its prequel, are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
