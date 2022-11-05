Beaumont Unified School District will present the musical “Beauty and the Beast” at Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater Nov. 10-13.
The classic tale of an enchanted prince in the shape of a hideous beast and the women who teaches him to love will feature a cast and crew of over 100 students, transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, from Beaumont Unified School District.
Join the Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere and friends as they embark on a grand journey filled with adventure, cheer and learning to love. With the classic songs, “Be Our Guest,” “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this will be a musical experience the whole family can share and enjoy. Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, the stage version of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has enthralled Broadway audiences for over 19 years. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is by Linda Woolverton (book), Alan Menken (music), Howard Ashman, Tim Rice (lyrics) and is produced in agreement with Musical Theatre International.
Beaumont Unified’s production stars 10th grade student Annika Reich as Belle and ninth grade student DJ Ritumban as the Beast.
“Beauty and the Beast” will play a limited engagement opening Thursday, Nov. 10, and run through Nov. 13. Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12, 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, and Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater, 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd.
Parking is available in the North parking lot with additional parking and handicapped drop off with shuttle service from the south parking lot off of Brookside Ave.
Tickets range from $10 to $14 and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.