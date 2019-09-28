Pat Dawley, Diana Morningstar and Kathleen Smith all had a good reason for getting to Oktoberfest early on opening night, Sept. 20, at Noble Creek Community Park.
Their husbands Cliff, Jerry and Michael, were performing with the American Bavarian Brass Band, which kicked off the Oktoberfest weekend with traditional German music on Friday.
Before the band played, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District board member Dan Hughes welcomed everyone to the annual event.
Pat Dawley of Redlands, said her husband and Morningstar's husband were recruited at the last minute on Thursday to help fill out the band as trumpet players.
"They got called to play tonight," she said.
Morningstar, who lives in Redlands, did not know the two women before she arrived late Friday afternoon.
"They called me over," said Morningstar, who sat under the tent with her new friends.
Smith, of Palm Springs, said her husband plays tuba. Like many people that weekend, she was looking forward to the beer, but also had another reason for enjoying Oktoberfest.
"Meeting people," Smith said.
The concert stage was right across from the tent, which featured many tables and chairs for everyone to relax and drink their beer of choice and a variety of food, including polish sausage, tacos, quesadillas and funnel cake. Mary Beth Hunt, whose husband Bob plays in the band, was dressed in traditional German wear and passing out the song sheets to the guests. She is a friend of the Dawleys.
Sitting on a bale of hay was Alicia Herington, who was at Oktoberfest with her husband, Blake, and her mother-in-law, Diana Herington. Alicia and Blake's 3-year-old son, Anakin, was playing on the hay bales and was waiting for his cousins and their parents, Brent and Amanda, to arrive.
Alicia, whose family lives in Beaumont, said they have been coming to Oktoberfest for four years. "It's something that the city puts on and it's a local event," she said.
Her husband Blake was enjoying his beer.
Oktoberfest, celebrating its 30th anniversary in Beaumont, experienced a smaller event this year. The Record Gazette was told not many people volunteered to help with the event, so it was scaled down.
Although smaller, the familiar players still dressed their parts.
Burgermeister Christian Linnemann, in his fifth year as mayor, while King Ludwig, played by Nathan Stines, is in his second year.
Linnemann walked around with his stein in hand, talking to guests like Michele Veal, 62, and her friend, Werner
This was Veal's first Oktoberfest, but Werner has been attending the event for 16 years. He emigrated from Bavaria to America when he was 21, and he is an Army veteran. He was married for 51 years to his wife, Joan, until her passing, and Veal, of Cherry Valley, was married for 35 years to her husband until his passing. Veal was enjoying Oktoberfest with Werner, who has been to a few different Oktoberfests in the area: he has attended one in Big Bear and Orange County. Werner was drinking Spaten beer and said that German beer is brewed without chemicals. Of Beaumont's Oktoberfest, Werner said, "It's small, but well-organized.''
Veal was having the time of her life. "I love the songs, the lifting of the beer," she said. "The people are very friendly." The log-sawing contest got underway Friday evening; with a lot of spectators eager to see the first round of contestants challenge themselves.
Evan Roberts and his dad, Mike Roberts, have been competing for six years. Each year, they beat their own record and Friday night was no exception. They sawed off a piece of wood in 11 seconds.
Their secret?
"We start practicing two and a half to three weeks before," said Evan.
The weekend also included the stein holding contests, the wiener dog races and the women's stein carrying contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.