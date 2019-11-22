Beaumont’s Holiday Light parade will be taking a different route this year as it entertains the crowds along Beaumont Avenue on Saturday night, Dec. 14.
The parade, in its 22nd year, was held along Palm Avenue, from 12th Street to Sixth Street, then wound its way to the Beaumont Civic Center.
This year, the parade will start at Ninth Street, proceed down Beaumont Avenue and wind around to the Civic Center.
Eileen Rodriguez will be the announcer in front of the Civic Center and Susan Aguilar-Martinez will announce on Beaumont Avenue, in front of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce between Seventh and Eight streets.
Lily Averette, who is coordinating the parade with Elizabeth Gibbs, said the route change became essential.
“We changed it because of the safety of our pedestrians,” Averette said. “It’s really dark on Palm.”
The Beaumont High School Marching Band also could not play along Palm Avenue because it is not wide enough.
So the band will play in this year’s parade and so will San Gorgonio Middle School Marching Band.
Averette said she is hoping to have 30 to 35 entries in the parade this year.
“The more that are participating, the better,” she said.
There will be bands, fire engines and floats during the parade, which starts at 6 p.m.
The parade is free. There will be judges and winners will be announced afterward.
The annual arts and crafts extravaganza will be taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. inside the civic center.
Santa will be there, along with hot cocoa and cookies.
For more information, call the Chatigny Community Center at (951) 769-8524.
