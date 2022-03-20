BY CHRISTOPHER MORANT
For the Record Gazette
There were a number of new categories introduced in this year’s film festival at Beaumont High School, including a staff division and an elementary division, which expanded the number of entries received this year districtwide.
Anthony Alcala, a third-grade student from Anna Hause Elementary, was the only participant in the new division for younger students, and automatically took first place with his short animation piece.
“The reason why I made this is because I was inspired by my sisters because they’re very good artists,” Anthony said as he accepted his award during the festival’s ceremony last week. “I just want to be like them.”
On the evening of March 10 the theater of Beaumont High School was packed with students, staff, and their families from throughout Beaumont Unified School District for the district’s third annual film festival awards ceremony.
“I just want to thank everyone here for coming out on such a cold night to support our students and their amazing work here,” said Superintendent Mays Kakish. “On behalf of the board of trustees and myself, I want to thank you all tonight and want to celebrate all of the incredible work that our students are participating in.”
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, previous film festivals took place online.
This occasion, despite it being the district’s third annual film festival marked the first time in which the awards ceremony was held in person.
“Students, I really commend you on your amazing work, and tonight we celebrate you,” Kakish said. “You should be so proud with all of your products and films tonight.”
The film festival was announced in November of last year, and filmmakers had until February to submit their entries.
The finalists of the event were invited to the ceremony where the first, second, and third place winners were presented for each of the film festival’s seven categories.
The first place winners were presented trophies and were invited to the stage to give a brief acceptance speech.
Second and third place winners could come up to the stage after the awards to accept gift baskets and take pictures.
While each submission could have run for several minutes, each of the finalists had a 15 second clip of their film shown before the awards for each category were announced.
In the short film category, films qualified as fictional video made about any topic with original storylines and casts of characters that could be based in the real world but are fictional in nature.
The three short film finalists’ submissions shown included “Silent Obsession” by Beaumont High School student Madison Silva; “Choices” by fellow BHS student Jalen Tellin; and “Ghost Vlogger123” by Mountain View Middle School student Issac Camora.
After showing the audience 15-second clips of each short film, it was announced that “Choices” by Jalen Tellin won first place, while “Ghost Vlogger123” and “Silent Obsession” won second and third places respectively.
’Choices’ was very fun to make,” Tellin said. “It was very different, very interesting. Thank you Beaumont for giving me the opportunity to share my film.”
The nominees for the documentary category followed, with a documentary defined as a movie that provides a factual record or report.
Submissions were “Gain to my Loss,” “Documenting Our Short Film,” and “Egyptian Advancements.”
“Documenting Our Short Film” won first place, although the main director of the submission was not able to attend the ceremony that night.
Shaun Colegado, a Beaumont High School student, won first place in the animation category with his submission “Don’t Walk.” The total length of the animation was just shy of three minutes, although as with the other categories, only a 15-second clip was shown during the awards.
“I’d like to thank my friends for help in finishing this project,” Colegado said during his acceptance speech. “Without them, I doubt the experience of watching a girl cross the street for three minutes while listening to the news would have been worth your while.”
Next was the PSA category: Public Service Announcement videos intending to modify public attitudes by raising awareness about specific issues.
Finalists’ entries in this category included “God Loves You” and “Keeping Animals Safe,” but the winning submission was “Simple Calls” by Christian Vong.
Vong was unable to appear at the event, but his brother accepted the award and thanked the organizers on his behalf.
The “How To” category was meant for videos illustrating how to do an activity or create something. The nominated entries were short instructional videos that gave tutorials on how to make origami boats, paper butterflies, and “Nacho Cheeto Burgers.”
The first place winner of the category was “How to Make an Origami Boat” by Gianah Benjamine.
Finally, the winner of the Film Festival Poster contest was announced.
The contest gained many submissions from artists and graphic designers, each of which depicted a design for the Film Festival’s poster.
This year’s winning design was created by Troy Vanek, who said the victory was “unexpected,” as he claimed to have forgotten about his submission.
With the hosts of the event having given thanks to the audience and participants for attending the event, the second and third place winners received gift baskets, and all finalists were invited to the stage for pictures.
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School student intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com .
