Unselfishness has been a hallmark of the Beaumont High girls’ basketball team.
The Cougars displayed that all-for-one mentality on Tuesday, April 27 in a 54-41 victory against Yucaipa.
It was Beaumont’s first-ever Citrus Belt League game.
“We were passing the ball to our bigs,and cutting off them,” Beaumont forward Janelle Pilao said. “I think we’re off to a great start. We worked hard during the nine weeks before the season and we have each other’s back and talk to each other.”
That penchant for hitting the open player carried Beaumont against Yucaipa and led it to victories in three of their first four games this season.
“We got a little stagnant for a while and let them back in the game, then we started moving the ball and got a high-low game going with Janelle and Grace (Lee),” Beaumont coach Peter Carr said. “I like to have Grace at the high post where she can shoot that 15-footer.”
Leading 36-33 after three quarters, Beaumont scored the first six points of the fourth quarter with a 15-footer by Jana Roman, two free throws by Pilao and another basket by Roman.
The Cougars led by nine and maintained that margin for the rest of the game.
Lee and Jada Long led Beaumont with 12 points each, Jana Roman had 11, Aranxta Roman seven, Pilao five, Isabella Florence four and Carina Duncan three.
Halle Aldrich made a career-high 22 points for Yucaipa (2-3, 0-1), while Makayla Harding chipped in with nine, MJ Jacques had six and Nicole Calbreath four.
“My shot was on and I was making a lot of layups,” Aldrich said. “As a team we need to talk more on defense, rotate on time and help more on the ball. We would have liked to have won the game, but we’re learning a lot.”
Yucaipa coach Jeremy Hoch chatted with his team for about 15 minutes after the game.
“We had an issue getting into our offense,” Hoch said. “We’re young and they were putting a lot of pressure on our point guard. But Halle had a great game. She’s put in a lot of hard work and is a senior who is coming into her own.”
