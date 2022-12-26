Beaumont actor Pryde Pierce was nominated as a potential “Best Actor” candidate in the 48 Hour Film Project’s horror-comedy competition in Los Angeles at the Regal Cinemas LA Live earlier this month for his independent film “After Party.”
The story centers on the creepy aftermath of a party, where, let’s just say, silence is golden.
Competitors are given 48 hours to write and produce a film up to eight minutes long.
While Pierce did not win, the film took several accolades, including Best Cinematography; Best Editing; and was a runner up for the categories of Best Director, Best Film, Best Sound and Audience Award.
Pierce previously won in the Best Actor category for the program in 2018 for his short film “Hemorrhage.”
For “After Party,” the team hastily recruited enough people to play the zombies that make up the story, and started writing at 8:30 at night, with a script finished within 45 minutes.
“The debate was whether or not to start right away and shoot all night,” assuming they could find enough actors to play zombies on the fly, “or sleep and then shoot starting in the morning,” which would require more effort to create a night-like effect.
“Fortunately our team is mainly comprised of a group that also does theater shows together, so they have a large network,” Pierce says, and were able to recruit in a timely manner. “We went to the location, which was at the parents’ house of a member of the team, and proceeded to shoot all night,” wrapping up around 9 on a Saturday morning. “This was a huge plus, because the average scenario is, people spend all night writing on Friday, shoot all day Saturday, and maybe finish Saturday night, and then edit, edit, edit until it is time to turn in the film before the 7:30 p.m. deadline on Sunday.”
An initial screening took place Nov. 20 at the Regal Cinemas LA Live, and the awards ceremony was held Dec. 4 at the same location.
