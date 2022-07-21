Banning’s Playhouse Bowl at Repplier Park is preparing for its summer concert series that begins Aug. 4 with a return of Bee Gees Gold, a tribute band of The Bee Gees, who last performed in Banning in summer 2018.
The free events take place Thursday evenings beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Repplier Park, 749 N. San Gorgonio Ave.
Joining them will be Jim Curry as a tribute to John Denver on Aug. 11; Chance Tinder will swing his hips to impersonate Elvis on Aug. 18; Queen Nation returns four years after their last visit to represent Queen on Aug. 25; and the Arizona Highwaymen will be a bonus concert this year to pay tribute to the Highwaymen on Sept. 1.
“I want to personally invite all music — and potential — music lovers to our 2022 Evenings in the Park summer concert series,” said event chairwoman Lynette Espinosa. “How awesome to have such high-quality performers who are all nationally and internationally recognized artists at our venue?”
The series begins with Bee Gees Gold, grooving to hits such as “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”
Jim Curry returns after having performed at Repplier Park in 2015.
He will once again help visitors reach that “Rocky Mountain High” while making audiences feel like sailing on a crystal-clear ocean with “Calypso,” and lull memories with “Annie’s Song” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Chance Tinder will help “the king” come alive as he belts out Elvis Presley hits with the likes of “Don’t Be Cruel,” “All Shook Up” and “Love Me Tender.”
On Aug. 25 the show must go on as audiences will get pumped up to Queen hits such as “Another One Bites the Dust” and “We Will Rock You” as Queen Nation takes the stage, offering renditions like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Radio Ga Ga.”
Usually the free concerts in the park series is limited to the month of August; in a rare treat the handful of hearty volunteers of the Playhouse Bowl Association, Inc. who fundraise for the events are hosting concertgoers to one more program on Sept. 1 with the Arizona Highwaymen, whose lead title “Highwayman” featured classic country artists Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristoferson.
Concertgoers will swoon to hits such as “The Last Cowboy Song,” “Silver Stallion” and “The Road Goes On Forever.”
Espinosa said, “It’s heartwarming and rewarding to me personally to see so many people coming together for the love of music, camaraderie and fellowship. It’s always wonderful to see old friends and make new ones—what a wonderful way to celebrate life and escape our daily challenges.”
She also put in a plug for the handful of vendors who set up at the venue.
Playhouse Bowl board member Justine Naus added, “Our family is excited for this year’s Playhouse Bowl Summer Concert series, and we look forward to seeing everyone there to enjoy these awesome performers we have coming to entertain all of you.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
