Retired Nicolet Middle School band director Christine Richardson will be joined in a few days by one of her former students, as she debuts her original composition “Champion Lodgepole Pine” at the upcoming Mt. San Jacinto College spring concert.
Nahul Diaz, a sophomore and honors student at Banning High School, will be performing with her.
Diaz started playing viola under Richardson’s mentorship, and is now first chair with the high school’s string orchestra.
Outside of volunteering at Habitat For Humanity and practicing more than 14 hours a week, he performs with the Redlands Symphony Youth Orchestra, and aspires to become a professional musician with an orchestra someday.
Richardson’s primary instrument is French horn.
Their upcoming May 10 spring concert at Mt. San Jacinto College will start at 7 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College Theatre, 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto, and Richardson’s composition will be conducted by Angela Brand of California Baptist University.
A performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 will be conducted by Vanessa Fountain. General admission is $6, $4 for students, $5 for veterans and seniors.
