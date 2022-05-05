Mt. San Jacinto College Orchestra

The Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) Orchestra kicks off its 50th anniversary concert season at 7 p.m. May 10 with the world premiere of “Champion Lodgepole Pine” and Beethoven's First Symphony.

 Photo courtesy of MSJC

Retired Nicolet Middle School band director Christine Richardson will be joined in a few days by one of her former students, as she debuts her original composition “Champion Lodgepole Pine” at the upcoming Mt. San Jacinto College spring concert.

Nahul Diaz, a sophomore and honors student at Banning High School, will be performing with her.

Diaz started playing viola under Richardson’s mentorship, and is now first chair with the high school’s string orchestra.

Outside of volunteering at Habitat For Humanity and practicing more than 14 hours a week, he performs with the Redlands Symphony Youth Orchestra, and aspires to become a professional musician with an orchestra someday.

Richardson’s primary instrument is French horn.

Their upcoming May 10 spring concert at Mt. San Jacinto College will start at 7 p.m. at Mt. San Jacinto College Theatre, 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto, and Richardson’s composition will be conducted by Angela Brand of California Baptist University.

A performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 will be conducted by Vanessa Fountain. General admission is $6, $4 for students, $5 for veterans and seniors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Exploring the Stagecoach Road through the San Gorgonio Pass

Exploring the Stagecoach Road through the San Gorgonio Pass

On Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m., the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society will host “Bradshaw’s Road to the La Paz Gold Fields,” a visual presentation looking at the old road that stagecoaches traversed through the San Gorgonio Pass — including a stop at Banning’s Gilman Ranch — as they made …

Terry Chacon to be featured artist at Gilman Ranch wild west art show

Terry Chacon to be featured artist at Gilman Ranch wild west art show

Terry Chacon, founding member and past president of the Plein Air Artists of Riverside will be the featured artist at the 10th annual Wild West Festival & Western Art Show at the Gilman Historic Ranch. The event will be held May 21-22, 2022, the ranch is located at 1901 W. Wilson St. in …