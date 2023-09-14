The crowd was a grand sea of cowboy hats and boots worn by people of all ages, carrying smiles and, some, whiskey cocktails as they gathered for the annual Banning Stagecoach Days Rodeo.
A staple to the community since 1957, the event kicked off with more than just bucking bulls and horses.
Rallying on for two days, Sept. 8 and 9, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden helped treat the masses to country-themed clothing, leather commodities, Pendleton whiskey and savory bites.
“I love coming to the Banning rodeo,” said Malena Lacanlale, a seasonal ranch hand. “It’s a rodeo that still has a small-town feel, but with a big-time performance. The people, atmosphere and events are authentic and real. I love watching all the events — from mutton busting to watching rodeo royalty — rodeo season is something I look forward to.”
This year’s central theme was “Way Out West Where the Wind Blows Free,” which occurred at AC Dysart Park in Banning.
With live entertainment from the Highwayman, Payton Howie and Michael Austin, people were invited to enjoy an exciting rodeo and indulge in line dancing until 1 a.m. the following morning of each event night.
Rodeo events included bareback riding, steer wrestling, mutton busting, tie-down roping, ladies’ breakaway, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, and closed each night with bull riding.
Six-year-old Delilah Lopez took the title of Little Miss Banning Stagecoach Days and showcased that rodeo spirit starts young.
“It makes me really happy,” Delilah said about her win, adding, “I think just being happy and having a great family.”
Delilah’s mother, Sarah Lopez, said Delilah had grown up on her aunt’s farm and learned to care for horses there.
“She decided she was going to run for rodeo queen, so she actually did a whole interview process and then a video where she had to mount and dismount on her own into a pattern, so she’s getting there,” Lopez said. “I love it as a mom because she gets to experience being out, public speaking and getting out and helping the community.”
Horses decorated with glittery stars stole the intermission show as they pranced in fanciful configurations.
At the same time, rodeo clown Rider Kiesner delivered jokes, anecdotes and playfully poked attendees standing close to the railing and not paying attention.
Children rushed over to delight in the dancing horses and wave to Kiesner while adults cheered for contestants to rope, ride and race through the arena.
The winners for the events took home trophies and cash prizes: Karson Montijo for bareback riding; Taite Stickler in steer wrestling; Lane Karney and Wyatt Hensen for team roping; Nick LaDuke for saddle bronc riding; Brushton Minton in tie-down roping; Jaime Hinton for barrel racing; and unfortunately, there were no qualified rides in bull riding.
Ending the summer with a great community gathering, another year of ranch appreciation rode its way through the Banning area, bringing plenty of camaraderie and cowboy hats for all.
Correspondent Chloe Tokar may be reached at chloe.tokar@gmail.com.
