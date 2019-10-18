It's Trunk N Treat at Banning Market Night Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.
60 E. Ramsey Street
Banning, CA 92223
For more information email: inspiredwomenbusinessalliance@gmail.com,
or visit the Banning Night Market Facebook page.
Folks looking for a fun fright should check out the Museum of Pinball's Haunted Funhouse Maze, which is set to an abandoned carnival theme.
Horizon of Lights, a nonprofit, student-run business operated out of Darlene Purcell’s classroom at New Horizons High School celebrated five years of success last Thursday.
The historic Highland Springs Resort hosts the 10th annual Olive Festival the weekends of Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27.
On Sept. 29, CAST Players of Beaumont opened their season with the Lee Blessing drama “A Walk in the Woods”, starring Ralph Griffey and Larry Sichter and directed by Richard Meinhold. I was able to make my way to the production on this moderately attended opening afternoon.
Downtown Banning was a destination for celebrating visual arts last Saturday, starting with an all-day reception for award-winning artists at the Banning Art Gallery next to The Haven bistro, and an afternoon soirée of student art displays and sales at Toti’s Art Studio.
Hundreds of spectators are stampeding to Morongo this weekend to watch professional and amateur riders and ropers compete for cash prizes in the 7th Annual Open Ranch Rodeo, a free event set for Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Morongo Indian Reservation.
