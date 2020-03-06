The walls of the derelict Banning Business Center are tumbling down — and not because a current fire is directly causing it.
In 2006 the center, sprawling along three parcels, was billed as a venue that would create 350 jobs and promised to add $40 million in revenues to the city of Banning over time.
Instead, the city ended up waiving more than $1 million in impact fees, “forgave” at least $700,000 more in other city fees, and required public safety and fire personnel to respond to a dozen fires and a number of incidents related to homeless activity at the facility that counted 647 W. Lincoln St. among its addresses.
Monday morning, the day before Election Day, crews began tearing apart what was left of the storied center — that never really offered any remarkable story.
According to City Manager Doug Schulze, the city has been informed that demolition and cleanup can be expected to take about four months.
“Once the demolition is complete and the site is restored, the receiver will likely list the property for sale,” Schulze says. “The proceeds from that sale will be used to reimburse the receiver for costs associated with the legal process, city code enforcement and demolition.”
According to Curtis Wright, a partner at Ontario-based Silver & Wright LLP, the post-rehabilitation value of the property is estimated to be worth $1,967,000.
Wright says that the court-appointed receiver Richardson Griswold received the court’s approval to secure $993,000 to pay for demolition and rehabilitation of the Lincoln Street property.
It is not an exact figure for the total cost of rehab, Wright says.
At its inception, Michael Oman of Palm Springs-based MG Banning LLC was hoping to attract retailers catering to the medical and legal fields to the Banning Business Center, though no tenants were ever announced.
MG Banning LLC’s financial partner at the time was La Jolla-based Scripps Investments and Loans, a private lender specializing in real estate acquisition, development and construction.
By 2008 the centers were struggling to obtain funding after their bank fell through and the recession loomed, and company representatives anticipated construction to begin in September of that year on the nine anticipated buildings.
Representatives claimed at the time that there were “many interested parties looking to take advantage” of the Banning Business Center’s location.
By 2016 the existing six buildings had fallen into neglect and had become a nuisance and a public safety concern: more than 100 service calls, several fires and at least $35,000 in uncollected citations by January of that year prompted the city to initiate receivership.
The three parcels at the time were then owned by Mission Viejo-based Zukaza LLC (the only one who was in compliance with code enforcement, having boarded up its buildings), San Diego-based 40 Bruin Lancaster, LLC, and Temple City-based Palm Investment Group LLC and De Ortega N.G. Trust.
On Nov. 21, 2017 Riverside County Superior Court Judge Irma Poole Asberry appointed Richardson Griswold, a Solana Beach-based attorney, as the receiver.
Through 2017, Griswold had been credited with having been appointed a receiver more than 50 times in 12 California counties.
Three days prior to that action, another fire had broken out at the abandoned center, forcing the closure of one lane on eastbound Interstate 10 that required the attention of 26 firefighters.
Up through that date of that year, at least 19 fires had been reported at the center.
“The balance of harms to the public, particularly the safety concerns and the expenditure of public funds, outweighs private property ownership rights,” Judge Asberry wrote in her order.
After more than a year of rehabilitation inactivity and a failure to secure the boundaries of the property by its owner, and despite legal efforts by the owner to prevent Griswold’s reappointment as receiver, the city announced on Aug. 14, 2019 that Riverside County Superior Court Judge L. Jackson Lucky granted the city’s motion for Griswold’s reappointment.
Attorney Wright applauds Griswold’s persistence to get the Banning Business Center, well, off the ground.
“One of the huge hurdles was that each property had a different owner, each with varying investors, and businesses crossed property lines,” Wright says. “I am honored that Silver & Wright LLP was able to assist the city with getting this extremely dangerous property rehabilitated for the citizens of Banning. The improvement to the economy, and the patience of winning this step by step finally made full rehabilitation of the nuisance property economically feasible.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
