Banning resident and falconer Rebecca O’Connor has been named among this year’s recipients of the California Arts Council (CAC) Individual Artist Fellowships.
O’Connor serves as co-executive director of the Rivers & Lands Conservancy, which oversees the Cienega Canyon Preserve on the outskirts of Beaumont.
CAC fellowships totaling $840,000 have been awarded to 58 artists in the five-county Region I, and are intended to recognize, uplift and celebrate the excellence of California artists practicing any art form.
In doing so, the CAC is showcasing the centrality of artists’ leadership in guiding the evolution of traditional and contemporary cultures.
Fellows were selected from 779 artists that applied within the region.
Fellowship grants support individual artistic practice through unrestricted funding.
The program is intended to support a broad spectrum of artists working in a variety of disciplines, representing geographies and communities of all sizes across the state of California.
Awards were made in the following categories: Emerging Artist Fellows, $5,000; Established Artist Fellows, $10,000; Legacy Artist Fellows, $50,000.
O’Connor is the recipient of an Emerging Artist Fellowship.
Artists were selected by peer review panels comprised of artists, arts administrators, arts educators and arts funders assembled from the participating counties in the region.
The review panels met in mid-May to make their final selections.
Arts Orange County, a nonprofit countywide arts council, serves as the administering organization for Region I and leads a consortium of five county arts councils that ensured local outreach and representation.
These include North County Coalition for the Arts in Imperial County; Arts Orange County in Orange County; Riverside Arts Council in Riverside County; Arts Connection in San Bernardino County; San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture in San Diego County.
O’Connor, an author and mixed-media artist, serves her community throughout the San Gorgonio Pass Area.
Whether it is through a lecture, her visual nature art or storytelling, she strives through every aspect of her work to help people understand and celebrate their connection to the wilder world and its animals (including other people).
She is the author of several books, including “Far From Fearless,” a collection of essays; and a novel, “We Were Wilder,” and her debut romance novel “Falcon’s Return;” along with a few reference books on owls, acid rain, and frogs and toads, as well as pet guides for parrot owners, among others.
