Banning Art Gallery to host reception for two local artists

On Saturday, July 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Banning Art Gallery, 42 W. Ramsey St., will host an opening reception at the downtown gallery next to the new Jitterz coffee shop. This two-artist show will feature the fine basketwork of Fran DeVries and the inspiring paintings of artist Lindy Ballard.
“These are two of our most popular artists,” said Jackie Atwood, president of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass, which operates the gallery. “Fran is an exquisite creator of finely sculptured baskets that are beautiful in both form and function, and Lindy has a signature style in his warm and cheerful urban landscapes. It will be one of our biggest shows this year. “
Fran DeVries calls herself a city gal who turned country when she moved to Banning. After retiring from Redlands ESRI, Fran heard the stories of native basket weavers who resided in the Pass. Following her new “country” heart, she embarked on her self-taught journey to learn traditional basket weaving techniques. Her painstaking work begins with harvesting the pine needles found in nature, soaking them in glycerin, visualizing her patterns of color, and collecting special embellishments to add texture and artistry.
As a true expert in her craft, she follows the path of craftsmen – bowing to the marriage of function and form, using the San Gorgonio pine tree because of its many gifts.
“I am honored to continue this Native American tradition, while native traditions used real sinew, I use the humble pine needles of the Pass,” Fran says.
Lindy Ballard has been creating art of one sort or another all his life. A winner of many awards, he has garnered collectors all over the country. He is known for his large canvases with distinctly surprising color interpretations such as red clouds, blue trees and purple mountains. Lindy is frequently inspired by an actual location, but usually reinterprets a photo or memory with his “hectic city” style, engaging the viewer in scrambled shapes, angles and unique views of architecture. Lindy says he is “living his best life” with a warm city vibe that presents a cheerful sense of chaos into what would otherwise be an everyday view.
The Banning Art Gallery has been in the same commercial block in downtown Banning for over a decade. It is open Wednesdays through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a membership cooperative gallery staffed by volunteers who support the mission of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass by “connecting communities through the arts.” They support market nights, local businesses, income earning for artists, Banning events and are in-demand for their emphasis on encouraging the creative spark in our youth. The Youth Artist Workshops (YAW) are on Saturdays year-round by professional artist volunteers. Special Youth programs blending the visual arts and the written word will be starting up in the Fall as “Story Telling” journey for children. For more information on the Banning Cultural Alliance, email BanningCulturalAlliance@Verizon.net or call (951) 849-3993.
