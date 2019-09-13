The Banning Art Gallery will hold a reception to introduce the current exhibit of works by two award winning artists; Diane Franklin and recently deceased, Victoria Henley. The public is invited.
Franklin has paintings, pencil drawings and crafts on display at the exhibit.
Her path to a professional career began when she won a scholarship and received her BFA in Sculpture.
Franklin continued winning scholarships and completed her Masters degree ub Fine Arts at Otis School of Fine Arts.
She began her career as an illustrator for books and magazines; became a member of Experiments in Art and Technology and did freelance animation for a variety of film companies both entertainment and educational.
Franklin also became a medical illustrator for USC Medical School.
In off times she did ink and paint for animation films. Franklin was, for Churchill Educational Films, the head of the art department and chief animator for 20 years and taught arts and crafts at the Braille Institute in Los Angeles which led her back to school, Cal State, to get my teaching credential in Special Education.
She taught Special education in the LA School District for sixteen years.
When Franklin moved to Cherry Valley she joined the Pass Artists Association and became acquainted with the Banning Art Gallery where she was soon teaching the Young Artists Workshop. Franklin says, “It is my dream job, perfect, just teaching art. Kids are the greatest to teach! They are so enthusiastic.”
Victoria ‘Vicky’ Henley, an accomplished artist, was a dedicated co-op member of the Banning Art Gallery.
She began painting in the 1970’s when she was introduced to art by her mother-in-law.
She and her husband Jim moved to the Pass area in 1985 and she fell in love with the area.
She took art classes and initially worked in oils until oil painting began to affect her health.
She then moved to water colors, pen and pencil, and prisma. She won the highly prestigious Grumbacher award for her oil painting of “Jim’s Snappy ‘34” a black and yellow Ford Sedan (hot rod)
Henley was presented with many art awards and honors for her community contributions including the Beaumont Unified School District and the Volunteer Fire Department.
A majority of her works has been generously donated to the Banning Art Gallery and is part of the current exhibit.
Her last wish was that her extensive library of expensive art books be made available to teen age artists between the ages of fourteen and eighteen through the Banning Art Gallery.
Along with a chance to visit with Franklin at the reception and learn about her artistic journey, Henley will also be honored.
The reception will take place Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3-5 p.m.
It will be at the Banning Art Gallery, 42 W. Ramsey on San Gorgonio, next to the Haven.
