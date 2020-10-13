Banning art gallery returns in a more visible spot

Courtesy photo

Robert Ibarra holds up a painting he purchased from artist Don Roth in the Banning Art Gallery’s new location.

We’re back.

In February The Banning Art Gallery moved from our previous location to a

more visible spot between the Haven and the Fox Theater.

Many volunteers painted, installed wall coverings, washed windows and moved all the contents of the previous gallery into our beautiful new location.

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and reception for our featured artists was scheduled for early March, but of course everything changed for all of us.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery has been closed with the exception of outside tables during the Chamber’s Market Nights.

Discussions are underway for a partial reopening.

In the meantime, our first customer is our new location is Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ibarra shown with his new purchase, renowned artist Don Roth’s Mariachi Cats.

Please keep an eye out for for updated information regarding our reopening schedule.

1
0
0
0
0

More from this section

CAST Players garners awards, looks ahead

CAST Players garners awards, looks ahead

Catch A Star Theatrical (CAST) Players, Beaumont's community theater, was recently notified that four of its productions in 2019 had been judged as deserving of awards for "Excellence in Theatre" by the Inland Theatre League (ITL), an association of 54 community theaters throughout the Inlan…

+3
Students of local schools recognized for regional art competition

Students of local schools recognized for regional art competition

Homeschooled Brothers Nathan and Ayden Poleynard of Beaumont’s Mission Vista Academy, and Roni Vis of Inspire Charter School were among those receiving recognition during the fifth week of “Art Connects” visual arts competition, sponsored by the Riverside County Office of Education.

Surviving through art

Surviving through art

Toti’s Art Studio’s young artists continue on with their art projects while trying to make sense of no school and sheltering in place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.