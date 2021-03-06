After a challenging year of pandemic ups and downs, The Cultural Alliance of the Pass is reopening the Banning Art Gallery.
The city can now resume celebrating accomplished and novice artists, and share and sell their creative and original works to the public.
The Banning Art Gallery is the only private, nonprofit visual art facility in the immediate San Gorgonio Pass area.
The gallery continues to focus on its goal of enhancing the cultural and artistic climate for the community at its location in downtown Banning.
Last March the gallery had just relocated to its new location and was planning a grand opening event just as the coronavirus pandemic began.
Expectations for a year of increased success due to more public traffic and attracting new artists were shelved.
"Our artists have missed the gallery and patrons appreciating their work," said Cindy Watson, gallery coordinator. "I look forward to seeing a bustling downtown emerge again and our wonderful gallery and artists being a part of it all.”
The Banning Art Gallery will be open three days a week, Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited to come in to view and purchase fine arts and artisan pieces, created by local artists.
Face masks will be required and strict protocols for social distancing will be in place, as the gallery reopens.
The Banning Art Gallery and art can be viewed online www.culturalallianceofthepass or on Facebook as Banning Art Gallery, and is located in the Oddfellows Building adjacent to The Haven at 42 W. Ramsey St., Ste "C" next to the Fox Theater.
For information, call (951) 849-3993.
