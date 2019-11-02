Open auditions for LifeHouse Theater’s production of the Broadway classic “Seussical,” will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LifeHouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands.
Auditions will be held on a first come-first served basis and those auditioning must be at least 10 years of age. Roles are open for men and women. Men are especially encouraged to audition. Those auditioning should bring a theatrical resume and a recent photo to leave with the audition panel. Those without a photo may have a picture taken at the auditions for a $2 fee.
Auditioners should also bring their own sheet music in the preferred key, and be prepared to sing a short selection of about 16 measures. A pianist will be provided but will not be able to transpose any sheet music. Auditions with CDs will not be accepted. Those without sheet music will be asked to sing “Happy Birthday” with the accompanist.
“Seussical” opens Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through March 8, 2020. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
In addition to the weekend performances, there will be special weekday performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Originally presented on Broadway, “Seussical” brings to the stage the Cat in the Hat who tells the story of Horton. Horton is an elephant who not only must protect a speck of dust containing the Who’s from a world of naysayers, but also guard an abandoned egg. The power of loyalty, friendship, family and community overcome each challenge encountered in this musical.
LifeHouse Theater is a service organization devoted to serving the Inland Empire through the performing arts. For more information, call (909) 335-3037 or visit our website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
LIST OF ROLES AVAILABLE:
• The Cat in the Hat - Mischievous Narrator
• Jojo - Child with a wild imagination.
• Horton the Elephant - A pushover that can’t say no to anyone.
• Gertrude McFuzz - A ditzy comedic bird who likes Horton, but he doesn’t notice her.
• Mayzie La Bird - A bird, completely irresponsible, selfish, and always takes the better offer.
• Sour Kangaroo - Female. Crabby until the end. Voices her negative opinion about everything.
• Young Kangaroo - Female child. Does everything exactly the same as her mother.
• The Wickersham Brothers - 3 tough guy monkeys.
• The Bird Girls - The bird girls are all about drama.
• Mr. Mayor - The mayor of Whoville and Jojo’s father.
• Mrs. Mayor - The mayors wife and Jojo’s mother.
• General Gengus Khan Schmitz - A general that takes Jojo to the military academy.
• Yertle the Turtle - A judge
• Vlad Vladikoff - The eagle.
• The Whos
• Jungle Creatures
