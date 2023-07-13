Ancient Egyptian wonders, part 3

For thousands of years, the glittering Nile has played a significant role in Egypt’s development and has contributed to it becoming one of the most important civilizations in history. It is the longest river in the world and flows north from Tanzania for over 4,100 miles to drain into the Mediterranean Sea. The river provides a source of irrigation to transform the barren desert into lush agricultural land, supports fishing and serves as an important transportation route. To give further credence to the importance of the Nile, 95 percent of all Egyptians live within just a few miles of this waterway considered to be “the father of African rivers.”
After several incredible days exploring the temples and tombs of Luxor, our ship set sail bound for Aswan approximately 125 miles south of Luxor. We arrived in the village of Esna early the next morning and set off on a walking tour of the village and a local souk (bazaar). The Temple of Esna (also know as the Temple of Khnum) was one of the historical landmarks we saw during the walking tour as well as meandering through village neighborhoods. The lively outdoor souk provided the opportunity to barter with the local merchants and to purchase a galabeya, a traditional Egyptian loose-fitting garment worn by both men and women, for that night’s Egyptian dinner. After a couple of hours of walking we returned to the ship to sail further south to Aswan.
There was always something interesting to do aboard our ship such as enrichment presentations, an Arabic language lesson or learning how to make falafel with the executive chef. I enjoyed all of these curated presentations, but I was much more fascinated with watching the scenery and the people living along the banks of the Nile as we sailed past. Later in the afternoon the captain, dressed in a galabeya and turban, invited us to the wheelhouse for a tour. He was an interesting man to speak with and said he had grown up and learned to sail the Nile from his father.
The crew and many aboard our ship dressed in their newly acquired galabeyas for dinner, which featured Egyptian cuisine. It was a memorable evening of Egyptian music, cuisine and culture.
By the following morning we had arrived in Aswan, the “Land of Gold.” Shortly after breakfast we boarded a bus to take us to view the Aswan High Dam. The original dam constructed on the Nile, the low dam, was completed in 1902 and the high dam was completed in 1970. The purpose of these dams was to increase the amount of hydroelectric power, regulate the flooding along the Nile and increase agricultural production. The high dam was designed to capture and store excess water in Lake Nasser, named for the Egyptian president at that time, to ensure against significant drought conditions.
We returned to Aswan and explored a local market where merchants were selling freshly baked bread, fruits and vegetables, colorful aromatic spices and Egyptian souvenirs.
The city of Aswan is at what was once the northern border of ancient Nubia, which is now northern Sudan and southern Egypt. Nubians are a Nilo-Saharan ethnic group indigenous to the region.
We took a small boat to navigate the shallow waters and cataracts on the Nile to visit a Nubian village. Nubian villages are colorful and we were warmly greeted by the residents who offered us tea, fresh bread and molasses. We walked through the village and, before leaving, we also visited a village school where children were learning Arabic, English and Nobiin (Nubian language).
The Temple of Philae, dedicated to the goddess Isis, was built around 370 BC. After the completion of the Old Aswan Dam, the ancient temple was flooded or completely underwater for long periods of time. As part of the UNESCO Nubia Campaign, the temple was relocated in 1971. It took workers nine years to disassemble and relocate the temple to its present location on Agilika Island. A small boat transported us from the marina to Agilika Island to tour this beautiful temple. Its island location made Philae Temple one of the most picturesque temples on our tour and provided many excellent opportunities for photographers.
Sadly, our Egyptian adventure was coming to an end and after returning to our ship, we set sail headed north to return to Luxor. Our first stop on our return journey was at Kom Ombo for a tour of the Kom Ombo Temple. This limestone temple was built and dedicated to two Egyptian gods, Sobek, the crocodile god, and Horus, the falcon god. Archeologists have discovered mummified crocodiles at this site with more than 300 of the terrifying and much-feared reptiles found inside the temple. Upon our return from the tour, our ship continued north to Edfu.
We experienced many different modes of transportation on this trip. Airplanes, camels, hot air balloons, small boats, busses, vans, golf carts and our riverboat were used to transport us along this journey. Upon our arrival in Edfu we were greeted by a long line of horses and carriages at the dock to take us to Edfu Temple. Each carriage held two people and the carriage driver and gave us a closer look at life in an Egyptian town.
The temple at Edfu or the Temple of Horus, the falcon-headed Egyptian god, is one of the best-preserved temples in Egypt. Two falcon statues are situated at the entrance and inscriptions found on the temple walls tell the story of the conflict between Horus and Seth (a powerful deity and brother of Osiris) as Horus sought revenge for the murder of his father, Osiris. According to myth, Horus lost his left eye during the battle with Seth and it was magically restored by the goddess Hathor (mother of Horus). The Eye of Horus, is a symbol representing protection, health and restoration and is still a symbol used in Egyptian amulets. This Ptolemaic temple, built between 237 and 57 BC, was buried under centuries of sand until archaeologists discovered it in the 19th century.
After one last night aboard our riverboat we arrived back in Luxor and early the next morning we disembarked our floating hotel for our transfer to the Luxor Airport and our return flight to Cairo and home.
Egypt defies description. It is both ancient and modern. It is an enigma. How else can you explain the pyramids as well as magnificent temples and statues of pharaohs built thousands of years ago without modern tools or equipment? The precision of the hieroglyphics on temple walls, the brilliant paintings, the carved stone images on temple walls and columns and the statues of deities housed in the ancient temples of Egypt are just extraordinary. Egypt has an awe-inspiring history and new discoveries continue to be made today that will provide even more insight into Egypt and its Ancient Egyptian Wonders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.